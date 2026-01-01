Precision Time Tracking for Builders

Time Tracking Software Tailored for Construction Teams

Accurately record labor hours, streamline approvals, and analyze project time costs — all powered by ClickUp Brain's intelligent automation.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Industry Challenges

Why Builders Require Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Without a dedicated system, managing builder hours is chaotic and costly. Here’s what construction teams face without tailored time tracking:

  • Delayed or missing timesheets stall project billing and payroll
  • Manual logs breed mistakes that inflate labor costs
  • Lack of visibility into crew capacity leads to overwork and safety risks
  • Compliance gaps expose projects to audits and fines
  • Supervisors waste hours chasing entries instead of overseeing work
  • Disconnected time data from project management impedes accurate scheduling
  • Verifying subcontractor hours is cumbersome causing payment disputes
  • Inability to track labor costs per project undermines budgeting decisions
Conventional vs ClickUp

Why Traditional Time Tracking Tools Don’t Meet Builders’ Needs

Fragmented processes and manual tracking slow down construction workflows.

Conventional Approaches

  • Paper timesheets or spreadsheets prone to loss and errors
  • No real-time insight into crew hours or progress
  • Approval workflows scattered across emails
  • Time entries disconnected from job sites and tasks
  • Capacity planning based on rough estimates
  • Audit documentation incomplete and hard to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking for Builders

  • Centralized timesheet submission and locking in one platform
  • Live visibility into labor hours per crew and project
  • Automated approval workflows with reminders and audit trails
  • Integrated time tracking linked directly to tasks and sites
  • Workload views for accurate capacity management
  • Exportable, tamper-proof records ready for compliance
Builder-Focused Benefits

Unlock Construction Efficiency with Advanced Time Tracking

Overcome typical industry hurdles like delayed reporting and disconnected data.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Crew Member’s Time Is Captured Before Payroll

Automated alerts from ClickUp ensure no timesheet is missed before pay runs.

ClickUp Timesheet

Guarantee Verified Hours with Locked and Approved Timesheets

Approvals and audit trails secure accurate payroll and billing every cycle.

ClickUp Views

Detect Workforce Overload Before It Risks Project Delays

Workload views provide real-time insight into crew capacity and prevent burnout.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Be Audit-Ready with Instant Exportable Time Records

Every time entry is logged with edits and approvals for compliance confidence.

ClickUp Reports

Allocate Labor Costs Clearly to Each Project Site

Tag hours by job or subcontractor for precise budgeting and reporting.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Admin Time by Automating Time Tracking Follow-Ups

Let ClickUp handle reminders and summaries so your team stays focused on building.

Start Tracking Construction Time Without the Hassle

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most from Builder-Focused Time Tracking Software

Construction teams and project managers who need precise labor data

If You're a Construction Project Manager

  • Stop chasing after crew timesheets. Automated reminders keep submissions on schedule
  • Instantly see who’s overdue without sifting through paperwork
  • Approve timesheets with a single click. Locked entries ensure data integrity
  • Enter every billing cycle confident in your verified labor data

If You're a Site Supervisor

  • Monitor crew workload and prevent overextension before it affects deadlines
  • Reassign tasks effortlessly from workload views without disrupting site flow
  • Eliminate reminder emails. ClickUp automates follow-ups for you
  • Approve hours quickly and get back to managing your team on the ground
ClickUp Brain in Action

How AI-Driven Time Tracking Transforms Builder Workflows

No more manual tracking headaches — let Brain take care of it all.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Chasing with Automated Reminders

Set deadlines once; Brain sends timely nudges and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Access Answers Instantly with Natural Language Queries

Ask Brain who’s behind schedule or where hours are logged and get immediate responses.

#ClickUpBrain

Enter Reviews Prepared with AI-Generated Summaries

Brain compiles time, workload, and progress reports ahead of meetings.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Overlooked Work and Meetings

Discussions and informal tasks are tracked and linked to the right projects.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Workflows Run Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and creates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Issues Early to Avoid Costly Delays

Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns before they impact payroll.

Common Questions

FAQs on Time Tracking for Builders

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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