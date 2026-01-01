Time Tracking Software for Brokers

Time Tracking Designed Specifically for Brokers

Seamlessly log billable hours, manage approvals, analyze time costs, and leverage ClickUp Brain’s AI to automate follow-ups and optimize your brokerage workflows.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Industry Challenges

Why Brokers Require Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Relying on generic time tracking systems leaves brokers exposed to inefficiencies and errors. Without dedicated software, you face:

  • Inaccurate logging of client billable hours — leading to lost revenue opportunities
  • Manual entry errors — costing time and creating compliance risks
  • No real-time visibility into agent workloads — risking burnout and missed deals
  • Difficulty verifying time spent on multiple clients — complicating billing and audits
  • Managers overwhelmed by chasing timesheet submissions — distracting from strategic priorities
  • Disconnected data from client projects and transactions — impairing decision-making
  • Challenges tracking freelance or contract broker hours — causing payment disputes
  • Lack of detailed labor cost reporting — hindering profitability analysis
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Solutions Don’t Meet Broker Needs

Fragmented processes and delayed insights hinder brokerage performance.

Traditional Approaches

  • Timesheets collected via email or spreadsheets, manually aggregated
  • Limited visibility into time data until billing deadlines
  • Approval processes reliant on email chains without audit trails
  • Time tracking disconnected from client accounts and deals
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions rather than data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to access

ClickUp Time Tracking for Brokers

  • Centralized timesheet submissions with secure locking
  • Live dashboards showing agent hours and capacity
  • Automated approvals with reminders and full audit history
  • Time entries linked directly to client projects and transactions
  • Workload views for proactive resource management
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof records for compliance and billing
Broker Benefits

Six Ways Effective Time Tracking Transforms Brokerage Operations

Inadequate tools limit your ability to capture and leverage time data effectively.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Client Minute Is Accounted For

Automated reminders guarantee agents submit timesheets promptly, so billing is always accurate.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified, Audit-Ready Time Data to Billing

Locked entries and approval workflows prevent post-submission changes, ensuring confidence in invoices.

ClickUp Views

Spot Agent Overload Before It Impacts Performance

Workload views reveal real-time capacity vs. booked hours, helping you balance assignments proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Compliance Reviews Without Stress

Complete logs and export-ready reports simplify audits and regulatory checks.

ClickUp Reports

Pinpoint Where Every Labor Hour Is Spent

Tag time by client or deal stage to generate detailed profitability and cost analysis.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Spent on Tracking Administration

Automated alerts and summaries shift tracking from a task to a background process.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Ideal Users

Teams That Gain the Most from Broker-Focused Time Tracking

Brokers and brokerage managers who depend on precise, actionable time data

If You're a Brokerage Manager

  • Stop chasing incomplete timesheets. Automated reminders ensure submissions before billing cutoffs
  • Quickly identify who hasn’t logged hours without sifting through emails or spreadsheets
  • Approve time entries with a single click. Lock data to prevent unauthorized changes
  • Enter billing cycles confident that your time data is clean, verified, and compliant

If You're a Broker or Agent

  • Monitor your workload to avoid burnout and keep client commitments on track
  • Easily redistribute tasks and update schedules from the workload dashboard—no extra tools needed
  • Skip reminder emails. ClickUp’s AI handles follow-ups automatically
  • Approve your logged hours swiftly, freeing you to focus on client relationships
ClickUp Brain Features

How AI Eliminates Manual Time Tracking Hassles

Automate follow-ups, generate insights, and catch issues before they arise.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Chasing Timesheets

Set deadlines once; Brain automatically sends reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Answers on Time Data

Ask natural language questions like “Who hasn’t submitted?” or “How was time spent?” and get immediate responses.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Reviews Fully Prepared

Brain generates automatic summaries of tracked hours, workloads, and progress.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Unlogged Work Automatically

Meetings and client calls are recorded and linked to tasks without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Your Workflows Run Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports without your intervention.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Problems Early

Brain spots missing or irregular entries early to avoid billing errors and compliance issues.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on Time Tracking for Brokers

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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