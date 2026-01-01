Relying on generic time tracking systems leaves brokers exposed to inefficiencies and errors. Without dedicated software, you face:
Automated reminders guarantee agents submit timesheets promptly, so billing is always accurate.
Locked entries and approval workflows prevent post-submission changes, ensuring confidence in invoices.
Workload views reveal real-time capacity vs. booked hours, helping you balance assignments proactively.
Complete logs and export-ready reports simplify audits and regulatory checks.
Tag time by client or deal stage to generate detailed profitability and cost analysis.
Automated alerts and summaries shift tracking from a task to a background process.
Brokers and brokerage managers who depend on precise, actionable time data
Set deadlines once; Brain automatically sends reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask natural language questions like “Who hasn’t submitted?” or “How was time spent?” and get immediate responses.
Brain generates automatic summaries of tracked hours, workloads, and progress.
Meetings and client calls are recorded and linked to tasks without manual input.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports without your intervention.
Brain spots missing or irregular entries early to avoid billing errors and compliance issues.