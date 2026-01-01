Precision Time Tracking for Broadcast Teams

Time Tracking Software Crafted for Broadcasters

Capture every second of airtime, production, and editing with ease. Leverage ClickUp Brain’s AI to automate reminders and streamline your broadcast schedules.
Free forever.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Broadcast Challenges

Why Broadcasters Demand Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Without a dedicated system, managing broadcast schedules and production time is chaotic. Broadcasters face these hurdles without tailored time tracking:

  • Inaccurate logging of live and recorded segments — leading to billing and scheduling errors
  • Manual updates cause delays — slowing down production timelines
  • No clear visibility into team workloads — risking missed deadlines and burnout
  • Compliance with broadcast regulations is shaky — lacking precise audit trails
  • Producers waste hours chasing down timesheets — rather than focusing on content
  • Disparate tools disconnect time data from projects — making insights hard to act on
  • Freelancer and contractor hours are hard to verify — creating billing disputes
  • Financial forecasting on airtime and labor is guesswork — impacting budget accuracy
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Fails Broadcast Teams

Fragmented tools and manual processes disrupt workflows and cloud visibility.

Old-School Timekeeping

  • Paper logs, emails, or spreadsheets prone to errors
  • Submission delays cause schedule bottlenecks
  • Lack of centralized approvals and audit trails
  • Time data isolated from production tasks
  • Limited insight into team capacity and workload
  • Compliance documentation incomplete or missing

ClickUp Time Tracking for Broadcasters

  • Integrated timesheets within one platform
  • Real-time tracking and instant visibility into team hours
  • Automated approvals with audit trails for compliance
  • Time directly linked to broadcast projects and tasks
  • Workload views to balance producer and crew capacity
  • Exportable, compliant records anytime for audits
Broadcast Benefits

Unlock Broadcast Efficiency Through Smart Time Tracking

Disconnected tools and manual tracking slow down your production pipeline and inflate costs.
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss Logging Live Broadcast Hours Again

Automated reminders ensure every broadcast segment's time is recorded before the next air date.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Accurate Timesheets Ready for Billing and Payroll

Approve and lock entries to guarantee precise, compliant timesheets every cycle.

ClickUp Views

Identify Overextended Crew Members Before They Burn Out

Workload insights reveal who’s nearing capacity so you can rebalance assignments early.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Regulatory Audits Without Stress

Complete, export-ready audit trails provide confidence during compliance reviews.

ClickUp Reports

Track Costs by Production, Segment, or Campaign

Tag hours to specific broadcasts and generate detailed reports for finance and producers.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Spent on Manual Tracking Tasks

Let ClickUp automate reminders, approvals, and summaries so your focus stays on content.

Start Tracking Broadcast Time Accurately Without the Hassle

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Ideal Users

Which Broadcast Teams Gain the Most from Dedicated Time Tracking

Broadcast teams reliant on precise time data to optimize production and budgeting

If You're a Broadcast Producer

  • Stop chasing late timesheets. Automated reminders keep your schedule tight
  • Instantly spot who’s missing entries to avoid delays
  • Approve and lock timesheets with confidence. Keep billing accurate and compliant
  • Enter every production cycle with verified timing data to avoid costly errors

If You're a Studio Manager

  • Monitor crew workload to prevent burnout and optimize shift planning
  • Reassign tasks on the fly using workload views—no extra tools needed
  • Forget manual reminder emails. Let ClickUp handle follow-ups automatically
  • Approve timesheets quickly and focus on managing studio operations
ClickUp Brain Features

Simplify Broadcast Time Tracking with AI Automation

Eliminate manual oversight with AI that tracks, follows up, and reports for you.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Follow-Up Chores

Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Clear Answers Instantly

Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t logged hours?” or “Where did time go?” and get immediate responses.

#ClickUpBrain

Enter Meetings with Ready-Made Summaries

Automatically generated overviews of time logs and workload keep you informed.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Every Minute of Work Automatically

Meetings, edits, and production tasks are logged and linked to the right projects without extra effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Keep Workflows Running Smoothly

Brain detects overtime, triggers alerts, and automates reporting for hassle-free management.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Issues Before They Affect Broadcasts

Early warnings on missing or unusual time entries protect your production schedule.

Common Queries

Broadcasters’ Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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