Without a dedicated system, tracking time across campaigns and projects leads to chaos:
Automated reminders from ClickUp keep timesheets on schedule so invoicing is always accurate.
Lock entries with approvals and audit trails for transparent and trustworthy billing.
Workload views give instant insight into team capacity so you can rebalance tasks early.
Keep every time entry and revision logged and ready for compliance or client review.
Tag hours to campaigns or clients for granular, export-ready reports.
Automate reminders, summaries, and alerts so time tracking runs smoothly in the background.
Teams that need precise and actionable time insights to drive brand success
Forget manual follow-ups and tedious reports. Brain manages it all for you.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain “Which campaigns lack full time entries?” and get immediate answers.
Receive automatic overviews of time spent, workloads, and project progress.
Meetings and brainstorming sessions get logged and linked to the right campaigns.
Brain detects overtime, assigns follow-ups, and compiles reports without manual input.
Brain spots missing or unusual time entries early, protecting your billing integrity.