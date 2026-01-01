Time Tracking Software for Brand Managers

Time Tracking Tailored for Brand Management Teams

Capture every billable hour, streamline approvals, and let ClickUp Brain’s AI automate time entries and follow-ups effortlessly.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Brand Managers Need Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Without a dedicated system, tracking time across campaigns and projects leads to chaos:

  • Inconsistent timesheet submissions disrupt budget forecasting
  • Manual entry errors skew campaign cost analysis and resource allocation
  • Hidden overwork risks burnout among creative teams before detection
  • Lack of audit trails complicates client billing disputes
  • Managers waste hours chasing down approvals instead of strategizing
  • Disjointed time data and project tools prevent actionable insights
  • Freelancer hours are tough to verify, causing billing uncertainties
  • Unreliable labor cost reports hinder decision-making for campaign investments
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short for Brand Managers

Fragmented processes and limited visibility stall project momentum.

Old-School Tracking

  • Timesheets sent via email or spreadsheets, consolidated manually
  • Submissions visibility often comes too late
  • Approvals managed through disconnected emails without audit history
  • Time entries unlinked to specific campaigns or deliverables
  • Resource planning based on estimates rather than real data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and cumbersome to extract

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Unified platform for submitting and locking timesheets
  • Real-time visibility into hours spent per project and campaign
  • Automated approvals with reminders and comprehensive audit logs
  • Time entries directly connected to tasks and brand initiatives
  • Workload views reveal capacity against actual hours
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof records available anytime
Brand Management Benefits

Unlock the Full Potential of Time Tracking for Brand Managers

Rigid tools and delayed insights hold back your team’s creativity and efficiency.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Campaign Hour Is Captured Before Billing

Automated reminders from ClickUp keep timesheets on schedule so invoicing is always accurate.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Time Data Ready for Client Reporting

Lock entries with approvals and audit trails for transparent and trustworthy billing.

ClickUp Views

Spot Overloaded Team Members Before Burnout Hits

Workload views give instant insight into team capacity so you can rebalance tasks early.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare Confidently for Audits with Exportable Records

Keep every time entry and revision logged and ready for compliance or client review.

ClickUp Reports

Present Detailed Labor Costs by Project or Client

Tag hours to campaigns or clients for granular, export-ready reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Cut Down Time Spent Managing Time Tracking

Automate reminders, summaries, and alerts so time tracking runs smoothly in the background.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Who It’s For

Which Brand Management Teams Gain the Most from ClickUp Time Tracking?

Teams that need precise and actionable time insights to drive brand success

If You're a Brand Manager

  • Stop chasing late timesheets. Automated reminders ensure submissions hit deadlines
  • Quickly identify who hasn’t logged time without sifting through emails
  • Approve or request changes with a single click. Lock timesheets to prevent unauthorized edits
  • Walk into client billing with data that’s clean, verified, and audit-ready

If You're a Creative Director

  • Monitor team workload to prevent burnout before it impacts creativity
  • Reassign tasks directly within the Workload view—no need for separate tools
  • Eliminate timesheet reminder emails. ClickUp automates follow-ups
  • Approve hours swiftly so you can focus on fostering innovation
AI-Powered Time Tracking

Simplify Time Tracking with ClickUp Brain’s Intelligent Automation

Forget manual follow-ups and tedious reports. Brain manages it all for you.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Timesheet Follow-Ups Without Lifting a Finger

Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Access Instant Insights Through Natural Language Queries

Ask Brain “Which campaigns lack full time entries?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Enter Reviews Armed with AI-Generated Summaries

Receive automatic overviews of time spent, workloads, and project progress.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Overlooked Work Automatically

Meetings and brainstorming sessions get logged and linked to the right campaigns.

#ClickUpBrain

Run Time Tracking Workflows on Autopilot

Brain detects overtime, assigns follow-ups, and compiles reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Before They Escalate

Brain spots missing or unusual time entries early, protecting your billing integrity.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on Time Tracking for Brand Managers

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

Calendar_time tracking
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