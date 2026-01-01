Without a tailored system, boutique agencies face unique hurdles:
Set automated reminders so every team member submits accurate timesheets ahead of billing cycles.
Approvals lock entries with audit trails, providing transparent data you can confidently present to clients.
Use real-time workload views to redistribute tasks and prevent team burnout.
Instantly export comprehensive, tamper-proof records for billing transparency and compliance.
Tag hours by client, campaign, or task to reveal precise resource allocation and ROI.
Leverage automations to handle reminders, approvals, and reporting, freeing your team to focus on what they do best.
No reminders to send, no reports to compile, no errors to fix — Brain handles it all.
Set deadlines once and let Brain automatically send reminders and highlight missing entries.
Ask Brain questions like “Which projects are behind on time?” and get immediate answers.
Brain generates summaries on time spent and workload progress, ready when you need them.
Meetings and informal discussions are logged and assigned to projects without extra effort.
Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and creates reports without manual input.
Brain detects missing or irregular entries before they affect billing or project delivery.