Time Tracking Software for Bookkeepers

Dedicated Time Tracking Designed for Bookkeepers

Accurately log billable hours, streamline client invoicing, and let ClickUp Brain's AI automate your time management tasks.
Free forever.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Common Challenges

Why Bookkeepers Require Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Without a focused time tracking system, bookkeepers face hurdles that impact accuracy and profitability:

  • Timesheets often arrive late or incomplete — leading to delayed client billing
  • Manual entry errors multiply — miscalculations affect financial records
  • Workload imbalances go unnoticed — risking burnout and missed deadlines
  • Compliance documentation is unreliable — increasing audit risks
  • Excessive follow-ups drain time — distracting from core bookkeeping tasks
  • Time data disconnected from accounts — causing inefficiencies
  • Tracking contractor hours is complicated — billing disputes arise
  • Financial reporting lacks precision — decisions are based on assumptions
Conventional vs ClickUp

Why Traditional Time Tracking Falls Short for Bookkeepers

Disjointed processes and limited insights stall your bookkeeping efficiency.

Old-School Approaches

  • Timesheets collected via email or spreadsheets, manually compiled
  • No real-time view of hours logged
  • Approvals done through email threads without clear records
  • Time entries not linked directly to client accounts or projects
  • Capacity planning relies on guesswork
  • Compliance and audit documentation are incomplete or hard to access

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized, secure timesheet submissions within one platform
  • Live visibility into hours logged per client and project
  • Automated approvals with reminders and full audit trails
  • Time data fully integrated with bookkeeping tasks and client files
  • Workload management tools for balanced task assignment
  • Easily exportable, tamper-proof records for compliance and audits
Key Benefits

Unlock the Full Potential of Time Tracking for Bookkeepers

Traditional tools can’t keep pace with the demands of modern bookkeeping workflows.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Billable Minute is Captured Before Invoicing

Automated reminders in ClickUp prompt timely timesheet submissions to avoid missed billable hours.

ClickUp Timesheet

Submit Verified Timesheets Ready for Client Billing

Approvals and entry locking guarantee that time records are accurate and audit-ready.

ClickUp Views

Detect Workload Overload Before It Affects Accuracy

Visual workload monitoring helps you balance assignments and prevent errors caused by fatigue.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Confidence and Ease

Complete, exportable logs ensure compliance during financial reviews and client audits.

ClickUp Reports

Deliver Detailed Reports on Time Allocation per Client

Tag hours by client or task for transparent reporting and informed business decisions.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Spent on Time Tracking Admin

Automated alerts and summaries let you focus on bookkeeping, not chasing timesheets.

Track Time Precisely Without Constant Follow-Ups

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Ideal Users

Which Bookkeeping Teams Gain the Most from ClickUp Time Tracking

Bookkeepers and finance teams who demand precision and efficiency

If You're a Solo Bookkeeper

  • Stop wasting time chasing your own entries. Automated reminders keep you on schedule
  • Quickly review submitted hours to ensure nothing is missed
  • Lock timesheets before invoicing. Keep your billing transparent and accurate
  • Streamline client billing with verified, audit-ready time records

If You're a Bookkeeping Team Lead

  • Monitor team capacity to prevent burnout and maintain accuracy
  • Reallocate tasks effortlessly using workload views without manual spreadsheets
  • Eliminate reminder emails. ClickUp Brain automates follow-ups
  • Approve timesheets swiftly so you can focus on managing client accounts
AI-Driven Bookkeeping Time Management

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Hassles

No chasing, no guesswork — ClickUp Brain handles it all for you.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Manual Timesheet Reminders

Set deadlines once; Brain sends automated nudges and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Insights on Time Submissions

Ask Brain who hasn't submitted or how time is allocated — get instant answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Walk Into Billing Reviews Prepared

Automatic summaries of tracked time and workload status ready on demand.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture All Your Work Effort Automatically

Meetings and client discussions are logged and linked to relevant bookkeeping tasks.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Time Tracking Workflows

Brain detects overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Before They Escalate

Brain spots missing entries and irregular patterns early to protect your billing accuracy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Bookkeepers’ Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

Calendar_time tracking
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