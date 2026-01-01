Managing time across multiple editorial, design, and marketing projects without centralized tracking leads to costly mistakes:
Automated reminders guarantee all editorial and design hours are submitted ahead of deadlines.
Approval workflows lock entries, ensuring finance receives accurate, audit-ready data.
Workload views reveal overbooked editors and designers early, allowing timely adjustments.
Complete histories of time entries and approvals are instantly accessible for audits.
Tag hours by book, author, or marketing initiative for precise cost reporting.
ClickUp automates reminders and reporting, freeing your team to focus on publishing.
Teams where precise time allocation drives project success
No chasing, no errors, no guesswork. Let Brain handle tracking for you.
Set deadlines once and Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain who hasn’t submitted or where time was spent and get immediate answers.
Receive automatic overviews of time usage and workload before meetings.
Meetings, editorial discussions, and revisions are logged and assigned to tasks.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports without manual input.
Brain identifies missing entries and unusual patterns before they affect budgets.