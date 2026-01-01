Precision Time Tracking for Billable Hours

Time Tracking Software Tailored for Billable Hours

Accurately log every billable minute, streamline approvals, analyze client costs, and leverage ClickUp Brain's AI to manage your tracking effortlessly.
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Dedicated Time Tracking Matters for Billable Hours

Relying on generic tools for billable hours can cause costly errors and missed revenue opportunities:

  • Inaccurate or incomplete time entries lead to lost billable income
  • Manual tracking wastes valuable hours better spent on client work
  • Difficulty verifying contractor hours causes billing disputes
  • Lack of real-time visibility hinders project profitability analysis
  • Compliance risks with client contracts due to poor audit trails
  • Disjointed data between projects and time tracking slows invoicing
  • Managers overloaded with chasing submissions instead of managing work
  • Limited reporting restricts actionable insights on billable utilization
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Methods Fail Billable Hours Tracking

Fragmented processes and manual steps cost time and margin.

Traditional Time Tracking

  • Spreadsheets or emails used for time submission, prone to errors
  • Delayed visibility into billable hours until after project completion
  • Approvals lack transparency and auditability
  • Time entries disconnected from client projects and deliverables
  • Capacity and utilization guesses instead of data-driven insights
  • Difficulties exporting compliant billing records

ClickUp Billable Time Tracking

  • Centralized platform for submitting and locking billable hours
  • Real-time dashboards showing tracked vs. projected billable time
  • Approval workflows with full audit trails and reminders
  • Seamless link between time entries and client projects
  • Workload and utilization views for proactive resource management
  • Exportable, tamper-proof records optimized for billing
Billable Hours Advantages

Unlock Six Key Benefits of Superior Billable Hours Tracking

Outdated tools hold back your revenue potential and client trust.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Billable Minute Is Captured

Automated reminders and deadlines help your team submit accurate timesheets before invoicing deadlines.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Hours Straight to Billing

Lock entries after approval with audit trails to guarantee billing accuracy and simplify client trust.

ClickUp Views

Spot Overwork and Prevent Burnout Early

Real-time workload views highlight when team members approach capacity, enabling proactive adjustments.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits Without Stress

Export comprehensive, tamper-proof records instantly to support compliance and client inquiries.

ClickUp Reports

Break Down Labor Costs by Client and Project

Assign tracked hours to specific projects or clients for precise cost analysis and profitability tracking.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Administrative Burden on Your Team

Automations handle reminders and reports so your team can focus on delivering value, not chasing timesheets.

Start Tracking Billable Time Accurately Without Hassle

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Best Fit Users

Teams Who Gain the Most from Billable Hours Tracking Software

Teams that rely on precise billing and time accountability

For Legal and Consulting Teams

  • Stop losing billable hours. Automated reminders ensure timely, accurate submissions
  • Quickly identify unsubmitted or disputed hours without manual follow-up
  • Approve billable time with confidence. Lock entries to prevent post-approval changes
  • Prepare invoices with verified data, reducing client disputes and accelerating payments

For Creative Agencies and Freelancers

  • Monitor team capacity to prevent burnout during peak projects
  • Reallocate work easily from workload dashboards without endless emails or meetings
  • Eliminate reminder emails. Automated follow-ups keep timesheets on track
  • Approve logged hours swiftly so your team stays focused on client deliverables
AI-Driven Tracking with ClickUp Brain

Imagine Billable Time Tracking Without Any Manual Effort

No more chasing, compiling, or guessing—Brain automates it all.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Timesheet Chasing

Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Insights on Billable Hours

Ask natural language questions like "Which clients have unbilled hours?" and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Enter Reviews with AI-Prepared Summaries

Brain generates concise reports on time tracked, workload trends, and project progress.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Hidden Work Automatically

Meetings and informal discussions are logged and assigned to the right billable projects.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Billing Workflows End to End

Brain triggers alerts for overtime, generates invoices, and assigns follow-ups with no manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Problems Before They Affect Revenue

Brain flags unusual time patterns and missing entries before payroll or billing deadlines.

Frequently Asked Questions

Billable Hours Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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