Relying on generic tools for billable hours can cause costly errors and missed revenue opportunities:
Fragmented processes and manual steps cost time and margin.
Automated reminders and deadlines help your team submit accurate timesheets before invoicing deadlines.
Lock entries after approval with audit trails to guarantee billing accuracy and simplify client trust.
Real-time workload views highlight when team members approach capacity, enabling proactive adjustments.
Export comprehensive, tamper-proof records instantly to support compliance and client inquiries.
Assign tracked hours to specific projects or clients for precise cost analysis and profitability tracking.
Automations handle reminders and reports so your team can focus on delivering value, not chasing timesheets.
Teams that rely on precise billing and time accountability
No more chasing, compiling, or guessing—Brain automates it all.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask natural language questions like "Which clients have unbilled hours?" and get immediate answers.
Brain generates concise reports on time tracked, workload trends, and project progress.
Meetings and informal discussions are logged and assigned to the right billable projects.
Brain triggers alerts for overtime, generates invoices, and assigns follow-ups with no manual input.
Brain flags unusual time patterns and missing entries before payroll or billing deadlines.