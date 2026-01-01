Time Tracking Software for Beauty Brands

Time Tracking Tailored for Beauty Industry Success

Effortlessly log salon hours, approve stylist timesheets, track client appointments, and let ClickUp Brain's AI streamline your scheduling and follow-ups.
Free forever.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Beauty Brands Need Dedicated Time Tracking Software

Relying on generic time tracking can stall your beauty business growth. Here's what happens without a specialized solution:

  • Stylist hours often go untracked or recorded late — leading to payroll headaches
  • Manual logs cause errors in commissions and shift tracking — impacting profitability
  • No clear view of workload distribution — risking stylist burnout and client dissatisfaction
  • Compliance risks with labor laws and break regulations — leaving you exposed
  • Managers waste hours chasing timesheets instead of leading their teams
  • Disjointed systems mean time data isn’t linked to client bookings or services
  • Freelance and temporary stylist hours are hard to verify — causing billing disputes
  • Budgeting and labor cost insights are guesswork — making financial decisions risky
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short for Beauty Brands

Outdated methods create confusion, errors, and lost time in your salon operations.

Traditional Approaches

  • Paper timesheets and spreadsheets prone to delays and inaccuracies
  • No real-time insight into who’s clocked in or out
  • Approvals managed via manual emails with no record trail
  • Time entries disconnected from client appointments and service records
  • Staffing plans based on assumptions, not data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and hard to access

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized, digital timesheets submitted within the platform
  • Live visibility of team hours and shift statuses
  • Automated approvals with built-in reminders and audit logs
  • Time linked directly to services, appointments, and projects
  • Visual workload tools showing staffing capacity and availability
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof compliance records at your fingertips
Beauty Industry Benefits

Unlock New Levels of Efficiency With Time Tracking Designed for Beauty Brands

Traditional tools can't keep pace with the dynamic needs of salons and spas. ClickUp empowers your team by:
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss a Shift Submission Again

Automated reminders ensure every stylist submits their hours before payroll deadlines.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Payroll-Ready Data Every Time

Approval workflows lock entries and maintain audit trails, so payroll is smooth and accurate.

ClickUp Views

Spot Burnout Before It Impacts Service

Visual workload insights help balance your team's shifts to keep energy high and clients happy.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Be Audit-Ready at All Times

ClickUp securely logs every time entry and edit, ready for effortless compliance checks.

ClickUp Reports

Track Labor Costs by Service or Location

Assign hours to specific treatments or salon locations for precise financial reporting.

ClickUp Reminders

Cut Down Admin Time on Time Tracking

Automations handle reminders and summaries so your team focuses on clients, not paperwork.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Who It’s For

Which Teams Benefit Most from Beauty Brands Time Tracking Software

Teams that depend on precision in scheduling and labor cost management

If You're a Salon Manager

  • Say goodbye to chasing down timesheets. Automated nudges keep submissions on track
  • Quickly identify who hasn’t logged hours without sorting through messages
  • Approve shifts with a single click. Once approved, entries lock to prevent changes
  • Run payroll confidently with verified, finalized time data

If You're a Spa Department Lead

  • Monitor team workload and avoid stylist fatigue that affects client experiences
  • Adjust schedules directly from workload dashboards without juggling apps
  • Eliminate reminder emails. ClickUp manages follow-ups automatically
  • Approve your team’s hours swiftly, freeing you to focus on service quality
AI-Powered Time Tracking

Imagine Time Tracking With Zero Manual Hassles

No more chasing timesheets or sifting through reports. ClickUp Brain automates it all.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Timesheet Follow-Ups

Set deadlines once and Brain automatically sends reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Instant Answers to Time Tracking Questions

Ask Brain “Who hasn’t submitted hours?” or “How much time was spent on balayage?” and get instant responses.

#ClickUpBrain

Enter Reviews Prepared and Confident

Brain delivers automatic summaries of hours worked, workload balance, and progress.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Hidden Work Automatically

Meetings and client consultations are logged and linked to the right service tasks without lifting a finger.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Workflows Effortlessly

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Address Issues Before They Escalate

Brain spots missing hours and unusual patterns early, helping you avoid payroll errors and disputes.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on Time Tracking for Beauty Brands

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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