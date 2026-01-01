Precision Time Tracking for B2B

Time Tracking Software Designed for B2B Success

Accurately capture billable hours, streamline approvals, analyze project costs, and let ClickUp Brain's AI manage follow-ups effortlessly.
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
time tracking dashboards
Trusted by the best
Key Challenges

Why B2B Companies Require Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Handling time tracking without a tailored system leads to costly inefficiencies in B2B operations:

  • Inconsistent timesheet submissions disrupt client billing cycles
  • Manual data entry errors inflate project costs and reduce profitability
  • Limited visibility into resource allocation causes project delays and overwork
  • Compliance risks escalate without precise audit trails for contracts
  • Managers waste hours on follow-ups instead of focusing on delivery
  • Disconnected time and project data hinder actionable insights
  • Difficulty verifying contractor hours leads to payment disputes
  • Lack of reliable labor cost reporting weakens strategic decision-making
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Solutions Don’t Meet B2B Needs

Fragmented workflows and manual processes stall efficiency and accuracy.

Conventional Approaches

  • Timesheets collected via email or spreadsheets, requiring manual consolidation
  • No transparent tracking until after deadlines pass
  • Approvals managed offline without audit records
  • Time entries isolated from task and project management
  • Resource planning based on estimations rather than data
  • Incomplete and cumbersome compliance documentation

ClickUp Time Tracking Advantage

  • Unified platform with instant timesheet submission and locking
  • Real-time monitoring of team hours and project progress
  • Integrated approvals with automated reminders and comprehensive audit trails
  • Fully connected time tracking, tasks, and project workflows
  • Dynamic workload views showing capacity and actual hours
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof records for compliance and billing
Transformative Benefits

Unlock B2B Potential with Advanced Time Tracking

Generic tools slow you down. ClickUp’s tailored features elevate your time tracking to fuel growth and precision.
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss a Billable Hour or Timesheet Deadline

Automated notifications ensure every entry arrives on time, so client billing stays accurate.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified, Payroll-Ready Timesheets Every Cycle

Approvals and locked records eliminate errors and protect your billing integrity.

ClickUp Views

Spot Resource Strain Before It Impacts Projects

Workload dashboards reveal overcapacity early, allowing smooth reallocation.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Complete and Exportable Logs

Comprehensive records with timestamps and edit histories ready for compliance checks.

ClickUp Reports

Provide Finance with Precise Labor Cost Insights

Tag hours by client, project, or department to generate detailed, exportable reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Administrative Overhead with AI-Driven Automation

Reminders, summaries, and alerts run automatically so your team can focus on results.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

Calendar_time tracking
Ideal Users

Which B2B Teams Gain the Most from Dedicated Time Tracking

Teams that demand precision and efficiency in their time management

If You're a Project Manager in B2B Services

  • Eliminate timesheet delays. Automated reminders keep your team on schedule
  • Instantly identify missing submissions without manual tracking
  • Approve accurate timesheets with a single click. Lock entries to prevent changes
  • Approach billing cycles confidently with verified, audit-ready data

If You're a Resource Manager or Operations Lead

  • Monitor team workloads to prevent burnout and optimize allocation
  • Reassign tasks seamlessly within the Workload view without disrupting workflows
  • Forget reminder emails. Let ClickUp Brain handle follow-ups
  • Approve hours quickly and focus on strategic priorities
ClickUp Brain’s Smart Features

Simplify Time Tracking with AI-Powered Automation

No manual chasing or reporting. Brain maximizes accuracy and efficiency.

#ClickUpBrain

Eliminate Manual Timesheet Reminders

Set deadlines once; Brain automatically sends reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Access Instant Time Tracking Insights

Ask natural language questions like “Who hasn’t submitted timesheets?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Reviews Fully Prepared

Receive AI-generated summaries of tracked time, workload, and project status.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Hidden Work Automatically

Meetings and discussions are logged and linked to the correct tasks without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Workflow Triggers Based on Time Data

Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates compliance reports autonomously.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Proactively

Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early to prevent payroll errors.

Frequently Asked Questions

Your Time Tracking Questions Answered

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

Calendar_time tracking
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT