Relying on generic time tracking in aviation can ground your operations. Here’s what aviation firms face without dedicated software:
Automated alerts ensure every crew and technician timesheet arrives on schedule.
Lock entries and approvals maintain data integrity for audits and regulatory bodies.
Real-time workload insights help balance hours and prevent overwork.
Instantly export tamper-proof records to satisfy aviation authorities.
Tag hours precisely to aircraft, routes, or maintenance tasks for clear financial reporting.
Streamline reminders, approvals, and reporting so your team focuses on the runway.
Departments where precise time data drives safety, compliance, and efficiency
No chasing, no manual reports, just intelligent automation powered by Brain.
Set deadlines once. Brain sends automated reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask questions like “Who’s missing logs?” or “How were labor hours distributed?” and get immediate answers.
Automatic summaries of hours, workload, and progress ready when you are.
Meetings and informal tasks are logged and mapped to the right projects without extra effort.
Brain detects overtime and compliance risks, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports autonomously.
Brain spots unusual patterns and incomplete entries early, protecting your operations.