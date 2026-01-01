Without a dedicated time tracking system, auto body shops face constant operational hurdles:
Automated reminders prompt technicians to log time promptly, reducing missed entries.
Lock timesheets post-approval to guarantee billing accuracy and prevent alterations.
Workload dashboards reveal capacity trends, helping balance assignments proactively.
Complete, exportable logs document all labor hours linked to repair jobs.
Tag hours by vehicle, job type, or technician to generate detailed cost reports.
Automations handle reminders and data collection, freeing technicians for repairs.
Set time log deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain who hasn’t logged hours or where labor time was spent and get immediate responses.
Receive AI-generated summaries of labor hours, workloads, and job progress effortlessly.
Meetings, inspections, and prep work are logged and linked to repair tasks without manual entry.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates detailed reports autonomously.
Brain spots missing or unusual entries early, preventing billing errors and delays.