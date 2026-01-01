Tracking time for audit trails without tailored software is a risk no compliance team should take. Without dedicated tools, these issues arise:

Incomplete or missing timesheets — audit records lack crucial time data

— audit records lack crucial time data Manual entries lead to inaccuracies — jeopardizing compliance and reliability

— jeopardizing compliance and reliability Hidden workload imbalances — increasing risk of errors in critical processes

— increasing risk of errors in critical processes No verifiable audit trail — exposing the organization to regulatory penalties

— exposing the organization to regulatory penalties Managers overwhelmed chasing updates — distracting from core audit functions

— distracting from core audit functions Disjointed data across systems — making audit analysis inefficient

— making audit analysis inefficient Unverified contractor hours — complicating billing and compliance

— complicating billing and compliance Inability to confidently report on labor allocation — hindering audit transparency