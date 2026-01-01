Tracking studio sessions and client billable hours without dedicated software leads to costly inefficiencies:
ClickUp automations remind team members to submit session times before project deadlines.
Approvals and locked entries ensure invoicing is always based on confirmed work.
Real-time workload insights help balance studio schedules and prevent burnout.
Complete audit trails and export-ready records simplify compliance reviews.
Tag hours for detailed reporting on mixing, mastering, recording, and more.
Automate reminders, summaries, and alerts so your team focuses on the craft.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask Brain, “Which sessions aren’t logged?” or “How was time spent on mixing?” and get immediate responses.
Brain generates automatic summaries of tracked time, workload, and project progress.
Meetings, edits, and revisions are logged and linked to the right projects automatically.
Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and creates reports without manual input.
Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early, helping prevent costly errors.