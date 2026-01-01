Tracking billable hours without a dedicated system is like trying to win a case without evidence. Here’s what attorneys face without tailored time tracking software:
Automated reminders help attorneys submit accurate timesheets on schedule.
ClickUp locks entries post-approval with audit trails to guarantee billing accuracy.
Workload views reveal real-time attorney capacity, enabling proactive adjustments.
Every time entry and edit is logged and ready for compliance reviews.
Tag hours precisely and generate detailed reports to improve firm financials.
Automations handle reminders and reporting so attorneys focus on practicing law.
Law firms and legal departments that depend on precise billing and workload management
No chasing, no guessing, no manual audits. Brain automates your time tracking.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask “Which attorneys haven’t submitted?” or “How many hours per matter?” and Brain replies instantly.
AI-generated reports summarize time, progress, and workload before meetings.
Meetings and calls are logged and linked to cases without manual input.
Brain flags overtime, triggers reminders, and generates reports seamlessly.
Brain detects missing or unusual entries early to prevent costly errors.