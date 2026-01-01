Dedicated Time Tracking for Legal Professionals

Time Tracking Software Tailored for Attorneys

Efficiently capture billable hours, streamline client invoicing, and let ClickUp Brain’s AI automate your follow-ups and reminders.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Attorneys Require Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Tracking billable hours without a dedicated system is like trying to win a case without evidence. Here’s what attorneys face without tailored time tracking software:

  • Inaccurate or incomplete billing records — leading to lost revenue and client disputes
  • Manual time entries prone to errors — reducing trust and compliance risks
  • Difficulty monitoring workload and client deadlines — increasing stress and risk of missed billable hours
  • Lack of audit trails for compliance — exposing firms to potential ethical violations
  • Excessive administrative burden — detracting from billable work and client focus
  • Disconnected time data from case management — causing inefficiencies and billing delays
  • Challenges verifying external counsel and consultant hours — complicating budget control
  • Unclear insights into profitability per client or matter — hindering strategic decision-making
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short for Attorneys

Fragmented processes and manual tracking keep legal teams from maximizing billable time.

Traditional Methods

  • Timesheets maintained on paper or spreadsheets, manually compiled
  • Limited real-time visibility into time entries or approvals
  • Approval workflows handled via email with no audit history
  • Time tracking disconnected from case files and client matters
  • Capacity and workload assessments based on guesswork
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to audit

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized timesheets submitted and locked within one platform
  • Real-time insights into attorney hours and billable time
  • Integrated approvals with reminders and comprehensive audit trails
  • Fully connected time entries with cases, clients, and tasks
  • Workload views that reveal capacity versus actual hours
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof records for compliance and billing
Attorneys’ Advantages

Unlock What Effective Time Tracking Enables for Legal Teams

Outdated tools and siloed data slow down legal operations and impact revenue.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Billable Minute Counts Before Invoicing

Automated reminders help attorneys submit accurate timesheets on schedule.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified and Approved Timesheets to Billing

ClickUp locks entries post-approval with audit trails to guarantee billing accuracy.

ClickUp Views

Identify Work Overload Before It Affects Case Outcomes

Workload views reveal real-time attorney capacity, enabling proactive adjustments.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Complete, Exportable Records

Every time entry and edit is logged and ready for compliance reviews.

ClickUp Reports

Track Time by Client, Matter, or Task for Clear Profitability

Tag hours precisely and generate detailed reports to improve firm financials.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Administrative Time Spent on Time Tracking

Automations handle reminders and reporting so attorneys focus on practicing law.

Start Tracking Billable Hours with Confidence

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Who It’s For

Legal Teams Who Gain Most from Attorney-Focused Time Tracking

Law firms and legal departments that depend on precise billing and workload management

If You Manage a Law Firm

  • Stop chasing incomplete timesheets. Automated reminders ensure timely submissions
  • Instantly see which attorneys need follow-ups without manual tracking
  • Approve time entries swiftly. Locked timesheets prevent post-approval changes
  • Enter every billing cycle with clean, verified time data ready for invoicing

If You Lead a Legal Department

  • Monitor attorney workload to prevent burnout and missed deadlines
  • Reallocate cases and tasks directly from workload views—no extra tools needed
  • Eliminate manual reminder emails. ClickUp automates all follow-ups
  • Approve your team’s time entries quickly and focus on strategic priorities
ClickUp Brain Enhancements

How AI Transforms Attorney Time Tracking with Zero Manual Effort

No chasing, no guessing, no manual audits. Brain automates your time tracking.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Follow-Ups Forever

Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Immediate Answers Without Searching

Ask “Which attorneys haven’t submitted?” or “How many hours per matter?” and Brain replies instantly.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Reviews with Prepared Summaries

AI-generated reports summarize time, progress, and workload before meetings.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Overlooked Billable Activities

Meetings and calls are logged and linked to cases without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Run Time Tracking Workflows on Autopilot

Brain flags overtime, triggers reminders, and generates reports seamlessly.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Anomalies Before They Impact Billing

Brain detects missing or unusual entries early to prevent costly errors.

Frequently Asked Questions

Attorney Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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