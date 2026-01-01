Time Tracking Software for Attorney Billing

Time Tracking Tailored for Legal Professionals

Precisely capture billable hours, streamline client invoicing, and let ClickUp Brain's AI automate your administrative follow-ups.
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
time tracking dashboards
Trusted by the best
Billing Challenges

Why Attorneys Require Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Relying on generic tools for attorney billing can cause costly mistakes. Without dedicated time tracking software, legal teams face:

  • Inaccurate billable hour records — leading to lost revenue and client disputes
  • Tedious manual entries and adjustments — increasing administrative burden
  • Lack of transparency in client billing — undermining trust and compliance
  • Difficulty tracking multi-client or multi-case work — complicating billing accuracy
  • Delayed invoice generation — slowing cash flow
  • Limited integration with legal project management — causing fragmented workflows
  • Compliance risks with billing regulations — exposing firms to audits
  • Challenges verifying contractor or paralegal hours — complicating cost allocation
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short for Attorney Billing

Fragmented systems and manual tracking drain time, risk errors, and reduce billable hours.

Conventional Methods

  • Paper timesheets or spreadsheets prone to inaccuracies
  • Delays in capturing hours until after client meetings
  • Manual invoice preparation disconnected from case management
  • No real-time insight into billing progress
  • Difficulty tracking multiple clients or cases simultaneously
  • Compliance and audit trails are inconsistent or missing

ClickUp Time Tracking for Attorneys

  • Integrated timers linked directly to matters and clients
  • Real-time tracking and instant visibility into billable hours
  • Automated invoice-ready reports aligned with legal standards
  • Seamless connection between case management and billing
  • Capacity planning tailored to workload and client demands
  • Secure audit trails ensuring compliance and transparency
Key Benefits for Legal Teams

Unlock Efficiency and Accuracy in Attorney Billing

Avoid lost billable hours and streamline your billing process with dedicated time tracking.
ClickUp Automations

Eliminate Missed Billable Hours

ClickUp sends automated reminders so every client minute is accounted for before invoicing.

ClickUp Timesheet

Generate Verified, Audit-Ready Invoices

Approve and lock time entries to ensure all billing data is accurate and compliant.

ClickUp Views

Identify Overloaded Attorneys Before Burnout

Workload views highlight attorney capacity to balance assignments proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Compliance Reviews with Confidence

Maintain tamper-proof records of all billing activities, ready for audits.

ClickUp Reports

Provide Transparent Client Billing Reports

Tag hours by client, case, or matter for detailed, exportable billing summaries.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Administrative Overhead on Time Tracking

Automate follow-ups, summaries, and alerts to keep billing running smoothly in the background.

Start Tracking Billable Hours With Precision Today

Calendar_time tracking
Who Benefits

Legal Teams That Gain the Most from Attorney Billing Time Tracking

Teams needing accurate, compliant, and efficient billing processes

If You're a Law Firm Administrator

  • Stop chasing inaccurate timesheets. Automated reminders ensure timely entry submission
  • Easily view pending approvals without sifting through emails
  • Approve time entries swiftly. Lock billing data to prevent post-approval changes
  • Enter every billing cycle with verified, client-ready time records

If You're an Attorney or Legal Professional

  • Monitor your workload to prevent overcommitment and missed deadlines
  • Reallocate tasks directly from workload views without disrupting your flow
  • Forget manual timesheet nudges. Automated follow-ups handle reminders
  • Approve your own or delegated time entries in seconds to keep billing moving
AI-Driven Time Management

Imagine Attorney Billing Without Manual Time Tracking Hassles

Let ClickUp Brain handle reminders, reports, and error detection autonomously.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Chasing Timesheet Submissions

Set deadlines once and Brain automatically sends reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Real-Time Answers Instantly

Ask Brain, “Who hasn’t logged hours today?” or “What’s the billing breakdown for Case X?”

#ClickUpBrain

Walk Into Billing Reviews Fully Prepared

Receive AI-generated summaries of hours, workload, and billing progress.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture All Client Work Automatically

Meetings and calls are logged and assigned to matters without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Billing Workflows End-to-End

Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports without manual steps.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Discrepancies Early

Brain detects missing or unusual time entries before they impact invoicing.

Attorney Billing FAQs

Common Questions About Legal Time Tracking

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

Calendar_time tracking
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT