Relying on generic tools for attorney billing can cause costly mistakes. Without dedicated time tracking software, legal teams face:
ClickUp sends automated reminders so every client minute is accounted for before invoicing.
Approve and lock time entries to ensure all billing data is accurate and compliant.
Workload views highlight attorney capacity to balance assignments proactively.
Maintain tamper-proof records of all billing activities, ready for audits.
Tag hours by client, case, or matter for detailed, exportable billing summaries.
Automate follow-ups, summaries, and alerts to keep billing running smoothly in the background.
Teams needing accurate, compliant, and efficient billing processes
Let ClickUp Brain handle reminders, reports, and error detection autonomously.
Set deadlines once and Brain automatically sends reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask Brain, “Who hasn’t logged hours today?” or “What’s the billing breakdown for Case X?”
Receive AI-generated summaries of hours, workload, and billing progress.
Meetings and calls are logged and assigned to matters without manual input.
Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports without manual steps.
Brain detects missing or unusual time entries before they impact invoicing.