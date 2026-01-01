Precision Time Tracking for Artisans

Time Tracking Software Tailored to Artisan Craftsmanship

Capture every billable moment, manage approvals effortlessly, and let ClickUp Brain's AI streamline your artisan projects from start to finish.
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Artisans Require Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Handling time without a dedicated system is like crafting without a plan. Artisans face unique struggles without focused time tracking:

  • Inaccurate project hours lead to undercharging or missed deadlines
  • Manual logs cause costly errors in billing and scheduling
  • No insight into workload balance risks burnout and inconsistent output
  • Compliance and client reporting gaps create trust issues
  • Time spent chasing entries takes away from creative work
  • Disconnected tools mean lost context between time and tasks
  • Verifying subcontractor hours is difficult — disputes become frequent
  • Financial decisions lack solid data — profit margins remain unclear
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Misses the Mark for Artisans

Fragmented methods and manual effort slow craftsmanship and business growth.

Common Traditional Practices

  • Handwritten timesheets or spreadsheets prone to mistakes
  • Visibility into work hours only after project delays
  • Approvals via informal chats or emails without records
  • Time entries not linked to specific artisan tasks
  • Planning workload based on estimations, not data
  • Difficulty exporting records for clients or audits

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized timesheets connected to each artisan task and project
  • Real-time tracking and immediate visibility on hours worked
  • Automated approvals with transparent audit trails
  • Accurate workload monitoring to prevent overcommitment
  • Export-ready reports tailored for artisan billing and compliance
Artisan Benefits

Unlock Artisan Potential with Intelligent Time Tracking

Generic tools can’t capture the nuances of artisan workflows — here’s what dedicated software empowers you to achieve.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Crafting Hour Counts

Automated reminders guarantee all work hours are logged before invoicing deadlines.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Time Logs to Clients with Confidence

Locked entries and audit trails provide transparency and trust in billing.

ClickUp Views

Spot Workload Imbalances Before They Impact Quality

Workload views reveal when artisans are overbooked, so you can adjust schedules early.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Client Audits Without Stress

Export detailed, tamper-proof records instantly for any compliance check.

ClickUp Reports

Track Costs by Project and Material Use

Tag hours and resources to projects, giving you clear profitability insights.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Tracking Admin to Focus on Craft

Automated alerts and summaries keep time tracking running smoothly behind the scenes.

Start Tracking Every Artisan Hour Accurately Without Hassle

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Who It’s For

Which Artisan Teams Thrive with Dedicated Time Tracking?

Artisan professionals who value precise time management and project clarity

If You're a Solo Artisan or Craftsman

  • Never miss a billable hour. Automated reminders help capture all your work time
  • Gain instant clarity on project progress without juggling spreadsheets
  • Approve and lock your time entries to ensure billing accuracy
  • Walk into client meetings with verified, up-to-date time records

If You're Managing a Small Artisan Team

  • Monitor team capacity to balance workloads and maintain quality
  • Reallocate projects smoothly using workload views, all within one tool
  • Eliminate manual follow-ups; ClickUp sends reminders automatically
  • Approve your team's hours quickly and focus on guiding craftsmanship
ClickUp Brain Capabilities

How AI Transforms Artisan Time Tracking Without Manual Work

Let Brain handle follow-ups, summaries, and error detection so artisans stay focused on their craft.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Chasing Timesheet Updates

Set deadlines once; Brain automatically reminds and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Insights on Time Usage

Ask Brain who hasn’t submitted or how time is allocated — answers come quickly.

#ClickUpBrain

Walk into Status Reviews Fully Prepared

Brain provides AI-generated summaries of tracked time and progress.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Hidden Work Automatically

Meetings and informal discussions are logged and linked to projects by Brain.

#ClickUpBrain

Keep Workflows Running Smoothly

Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and creates reports on autopilot.

#ClickUpBrain

Prevent Issues Before They Impact Projects

Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early to avoid billing errors.

Common Questions

FAQs About Artisan Time Tracking

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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