Handling time without a dedicated system is like crafting without a plan. Artisans face unique struggles without focused time tracking:
Automated reminders guarantee all work hours are logged before invoicing deadlines.
Locked entries and audit trails provide transparency and trust in billing.
Workload views reveal when artisans are overbooked, so you can adjust schedules early.
Export detailed, tamper-proof records instantly for any compliance check.
Tag hours and resources to projects, giving you clear profitability insights.
Automated alerts and summaries keep time tracking running smoothly behind the scenes.
Artisan professionals who value precise time management and project clarity
Let Brain handle follow-ups, summaries, and error detection so artisans stay focused on their craft.
Set deadlines once; Brain automatically reminds and flags missing entries.
Ask Brain who hasn’t submitted or how time is allocated — answers come quickly.
Brain provides AI-generated summaries of tracked time and progress.
Meetings and informal discussions are logged and linked to projects by Brain.
Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and creates reports on autopilot.
Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early to avoid billing errors.