Without specialized time tracking tools, art therapists face hurdles that disrupt their practice and client care:
Automated reminders help you capture each client interaction without missing a beat.
Secure approvals and locked time entries guarantee error-free invoicing.
Visual workload tracking helps balance client sessions and administrative tasks.
Maintain detailed, tamper-proof records for compliance and professional oversight.
Integrated task tagging ensures every hour ties back to meaningful therapeutic work.
ClickUp Brain automates follow-ups, summaries, and reporting so you can focus on clients.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain who hasn’t logged time or how hours distribute across clients.
AI-generated summaries provide clear overviews of time spent and client progress.
Brain logs discussions and prep time linked to client tasks without extra effort.
Brain identifies irregularities, assigns follow-ups, and creates reports autonomously.
AI detects missed entries and workload spikes early, helping you maintain balance.