Without dedicated tools, tracking developer time becomes chaotic and error-prone. Here’s what app development teams face without tailored time tracking:
Automated reminders keep developers logging time consistently, avoiding gaps in sprint data.
Approvals and locked entries guarantee trustworthy records for invoicing and audits.
Real-time workload views highlight capacity issues so you can rebalance tasks proactively.
Every time entry and edit is logged and exportable for transparency and compliance.
Tag hours by user story, feature, or bug to provide detailed project cost insights.
ClickUp Brain automates reminders, approvals, and reports, letting developers focus on coding.
Teams where precision, visibility, and agile workflows matter most
No chasing, no manual reports, just intelligent automation with ClickUp Brain.
Set your deadlines once. Brain sends timely reminders and flags missing logs automatically.
Ask questions like “Who hasn’t logged time this sprint?” and get immediate answers.
AI-generated summaries of time spent, progress, and workload are ready on demand.
Meetings, code reviews, and discussions are tracked and mapped to the right tasks.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports without manual input.
Brain spots missing time entries and unusual patterns early to keep projects on track.