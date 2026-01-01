Precision Time Tracking for App Development

Time Tracking Software Designed for App Developers

Capture every development hour, streamline sprint timesheets, and rely on ClickUp Brain's AI to automate follow-ups and insights.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Development Challenges

Why App Development Teams Require Specialized Time Tracking

Without dedicated tools, tracking developer time becomes chaotic and error-prone. Here’s what app development teams face without tailored time tracking:

  • Inaccurate sprint hours — leading to flawed velocity and release planning
  • Manual logs increase errors — misreporting billable and non-billable time
  • Hidden workload spikes — causing developer burnout and churn
  • Compliance risks with client billing — incomplete time records jeopardize trust
  • Managers overwhelmed with chasing updates — distracting from product delivery
  • Disjointed time and task data — making retrospectives ineffective
  • Complex tracking for contractors and freelancers — billing disputes escalate
  • Lack of visibility on development costs — budgeting decisions lack data
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Methods Don’t Fit App Development

Fragmented data and manual effort slow down your development cycle and obscure insights.

Legacy Approaches

  • Developers submit timesheets via email or spreadsheets, requiring manual consolidation
  • No real-time visibility into hours logged until post-sprint
  • Approvals are informal, lacking audit trails
  • Time data disconnected from code commits, tickets, and releases
  • Capacity planning based on guesswork rather than data
  • Compliance and client billing records are incomplete and hard to produce

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized timesheets linked directly to tasks, user stories, and projects
  • Immediate visibility into logged hours across teams
  • Built-in approvals with reminders and full audit trails
  • Seamless integration of time data with project management tools
  • Workload dashboards showing developer capacity and allocation
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof records for client billing and audits
Development Benefits

Unlock Key Advantages with Dedicated Time Tracking for App Development

Generic tools can’t keep pace with app development’s fast-moving cycles and complex workflows.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Sprint Hour Is Accounted For

Automated reminders keep developers logging time consistently, avoiding gaps in sprint data.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Timesheets for Accurate Client Billing

Approvals and locked entries guarantee trustworthy records for invoicing and audits.

ClickUp Views

Spot Developer Overload Before It Impacts Code Quality

Real-time workload views highlight capacity issues so you can rebalance tasks proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Comprehensive Exportable Logs

Every time entry and edit is logged and exportable for transparency and compliance.

ClickUp Reports

Trace Every Development Hour to Specific Features

Tag hours by user story, feature, or bug to provide detailed project cost insights.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Tracking Admin with AI-Driven Automation

ClickUp Brain automates reminders, approvals, and reports, letting developers focus on coding.

Start Tracking Dev Time Precisely Without Interruptions

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Ideal Teams

Which App Development Teams Gain the Most from ClickUp Time Tracking

Teams where precision, visibility, and agile workflows matter most

If You're a Product Manager

  • Eliminate guesswork in sprint velocity. Real-time time logs keep your roadmap accurate
  • Get instant visibility into who hasn’t logged time without chasing updates
  • Approve timesheets swiftly. Locked entries ensure data integrity for billing
  • Confidently forecast release dates backed by precise effort data

If You're a Development Team Lead

  • Monitor developer workload and prevent burnout with live Workload insights
  • Reassign tasks easily within ClickUp to balance team capacity
  • Stop sending reminder emails. Let Brain automate follow-ups
  • Approve your team’s hours quickly and maintain focus on delivery
AI-Enhanced Time Management

Imagine Time Tracking Free From Manual Burden

No chasing, no manual reports, just intelligent automation with ClickUp Brain.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Follow-Up Stress

Set your deadlines once. Brain sends timely reminders and flags missing logs automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Access Insights Instantly Without Searching

Ask questions like “Who hasn’t logged time this sprint?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Sprint Reviews Fully Prepared

AI-generated summaries of time spent, progress, and workload are ready on demand.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Overlooked Work Automatically

Meetings, code reviews, and discussions are tracked and mapped to the right tasks.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Your Workflows Operate Autonomously

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Before They Disrupt Delivery

Brain spots missing time entries and unusual patterns early to keep projects on track.

Frequently Asked Questions

Common Questions About Time Tracking in App Development

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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