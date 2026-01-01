Managing anxiety requires more than just tracking hours; it needs tools that understand your mental load. Without a dedicated system for anxiety management, you risk:

Overcommitting time unknowingly — leading to overwhelm and increased anxiety

— leading to overwhelm and increased anxiety Manual tracking errors — causing missed self-care or breaks

— causing missed self-care or breaks Lack of insight into stress patterns — making it hard to identify triggers

— making it hard to identify triggers No integration with mental health goals — time data doesn’t inform your wellbeing plans

— time data doesn’t inform your wellbeing plans Constant reminders add to stress — poorly timed notifications disrupt focus

— poorly timed notifications disrupt focus Disconnected tools worsen focus — switching apps fragments attention

— switching apps fragments attention Difficulty verifying self-care time — uncertainty around personal time allocation

— uncertainty around personal time allocation Unclear reporting on progress — hard to measure improvements reliably