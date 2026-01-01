Time Tracking Software for Animators

Time Tracking Designed Specifically for Animation Studios

Capture billable hours, manage project timelines, and let ClickUp Brain's AI streamline your animation workflows effortlessly.
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
time tracking dashboards
Trusted by the best
Challenges

Why Animators Require Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Tracking animation work without a tailored system leads to inefficiencies and missed deadlines. Here’s what animators face without dedicated time tracking:

  • Inaccurate task timing — creative hours get lost or misreported
  • Manual logs cause errors — leading to budget overruns and client disputes
  • Lack of visibility into project progress — delays go unnoticed until too late
  • Difficulty managing freelance and remote artists — billing and approvals become chaotic
  • Creative burnout risks increase — uneven workload distribution goes undetected
  • Time data disconnected from animation assets — making project reviews harder
  • No automated billing reports — invoicing turns into a manual, error-prone task
  • Limited insight into resource allocation — studio decisions rely on guesswork
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Fails Animation Teams

Disconnected data, manual admin, and zero task linkage stall animation projects.

Traditional Methods

  • Manual timesheets via email or spreadsheets prone to errors
  • No real-time visibility into artist hours or project status
  • Approvals managed through scattered emails without audit trails
  • Time tracking separate from animation tasks and assets
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions, not data
  • Difficulty exporting compliant records for client billing

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Integrated timesheets submitted directly within project tasks
  • Live dashboards showing real-time artist hours and progress
  • Built-in approvals with audit trails and automated reminders
  • Full connection between time, animation tasks, and assets
  • Workload views highlight capacity and prevent burnout
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof billing records on demand
Animation Studio Use Cases

Unlock Key Benefits of Time Tracking Software for Animation Studios

Manual tracking, delayed feedback, and disconnected data slow production cycles.
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss a Billable Frame Again

Automated reminders ensure every animation hour is logged before client billing deadlines.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Time Logs for Accurate Client Invoicing

Approvals and locked entries guarantee reliable time data for transparent billing.

ClickUp Views

Spot Artist Overload Before Deadlines Slip

Workload views reveal who’s overbooked so you can adjust schedules proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Client Reviews with Complete Time Records

Export detailed logs with full audit trails to support project status meetings.

ClickUp Reports

Allocate Resources with Confidence

Tag hours by scene or asset to track costs and optimize budgets.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Spent on Administrative Tracking

Automations handle reminders and summaries, freeing your team to focus on creativity.

Start Tracking Animation Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

Calendar_time tracking
Who It’s For

Which Animation Teams Gain the Most from Dedicated Time Tracking

Studios and teams that depend on precise time data for project success

If You're a Studio Producer

  • Eliminate chasing late timesheets. Automated reminders keep artists on track
  • Instantly see who’s missing logs without sifting through emails
  • Approve hours with a single click. Entries lock to prevent post-approval changes
  • Enter client meetings confident with verified, up-to-date time data

If You're an Animation Team Lead

  • Monitor artist workloads to prevent burnout and maintain creativity
  • Reallocate tasks directly from Workload view without extra tools
  • Forget manual reminder emails. ClickUp Brain manages follow-ups automatically
  • Approve team hours quickly, so you can focus on guiding the animation process
ClickUp Brain Features Enhancing Animator Workflows

Simplify Time Tracking with AI-Driven Automation

No manual follow-ups or tedious reporting. Let Brain handle time tracking effortlessly.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Timesheet Chasing

Set deadlines once. Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Instant Answers to Time Tracking Questions

Ask Brain “Who hasn’t logged time?” or “Where did hours go?” and get instant insights.

#ClickUpBrain

Walk into Project Reviews Fully Prepared

Automatic summaries of tracked time and workload status ready when you need them.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Overlooked Work Automatically

Meetings, feedback sessions, and revisions logged and linked to tasks without input.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Workflow Triggers

Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Early

Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns before they impact deadlines.

Frequently Asked Questions

Animation Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

Calendar_time tracking
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT