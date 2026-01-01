Tracking animation work without a tailored system leads to inefficiencies and missed deadlines. Here’s what animators face without dedicated time tracking:
Automated reminders ensure every animation hour is logged before client billing deadlines.
Approvals and locked entries guarantee reliable time data for transparent billing.
Workload views reveal who’s overbooked so you can adjust schedules proactively.
Export detailed logs with full audit trails to support project status meetings.
Tag hours by scene or asset to track costs and optimize budgets.
Automations handle reminders and summaries, freeing your team to focus on creativity.
Studios and teams that depend on precise time data for project success
No manual follow-ups or tedious reporting. Let Brain handle time tracking effortlessly.
Set deadlines once. Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain “Who hasn’t logged time?” or “Where did hours go?” and get instant insights.
Automatic summaries of tracked time and workload status ready when you need them.
Meetings, feedback sessions, and revisions logged and linked to tasks without input.
Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual effort.
Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns before they impact deadlines.