Without a tailored time tracking system, airline operations face critical inefficiencies:
ClickUp automations send timely reminders so no hours go unrecorded before payroll processing.
Approvals and locked entries with audit trails ensure accuracy for payroll and compliance.
Workload views highlight overcapacity so you can proactively adjust schedules.
Every time entry and approval is logged and easily accessible for inspections.
Tag hours by flight, operation, or project to generate precise cost reports.
Automated reminders and report generation keep tracking running smoothly in the background.
Teams where accurate, timely crew time data drives operational success
Eliminate manual tasks and gain real-time insights with AI-powered assistance.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic alerts and flags missing entries.
Ask Brain which crew haven't submitted or where hours were logged; get answers instantly.
Brain generates automatic summaries of crew hours, workloads, and progress for meetings.
Meetings, briefings, and duties logged and assigned to relevant tasks without manual input.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports without human effort.
Brain spots missing entries and anomalies before they affect payroll or compliance.