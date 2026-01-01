Time Tracking Software for Agile Teams

Time Tracking Tailored for Agile Teams

Capture sprint hours, streamline task logging, and empower your Agile workflow with ClickUp Brain’s AI-driven automation.
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Challenges

Why Agile Teams Require Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Tracking time in Agile environments demands flexibility and real-time insights. Without dedicated tools, Agile teams face:

  • Inaccurate sprint hour logging — causing flawed velocity calculations
  • Manual updates disrupting flow — breaking Agile cadence and focus
  • Lack of integration with task boards — time data isolated from user stories and epics
  • Difficulty identifying bottlenecks — slowing down continuous improvement
  • Overburdened Scrum Masters chasing reports — wasting valuable coaching time
  • No clear workload visibility — risking uneven task distribution
  • Delayed feedback loops — hindering sprint retrospectives
  • Inability to link time to Agile metrics — affecting forecasting and planning
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Misses the Mark for Agile Teams

Rigid methods, disconnected data, and slow feedback break Agile momentum.

Legacy Time Tracking Tools

  • Static timesheets detached from Agile workflows
  • Manual entry prone to delays and errors
  • No real-time visibility into sprint progress
  • Time data siloed away from user stories and tasks
  • Capacity planning based on outdated or incomplete data
  • Difficult to extract Agile-specific reports

ClickUp Time Tracking for Agile

  • Seamless integration with Agile boards and tasks
  • Automated timers and reminders aligned with sprint cycles
  • Live dashboards showing sprint hours and capacity
  • Time entries linked directly to user stories and epics
  • Workload views balancing team commitments transparently
  • Agile-focused reporting and export-ready data
Agile Team Benefits

Unlock Agile Excellence with Smart Time Tracking

Traditional tools slow you down. Agile-ready tracking accelerates your team’s velocity.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Sprint Completion With Complete Time Entries

ClickUp automations prompt timely logging so every hour contributes to sprint goals.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Time Data for Accurate Velocity Calculations

Approve and lock time entries to maintain reliable sprint metrics.

ClickUp Views

Spot Overloaded Team Members Before Burnout Hits

Real-time workload views help rebalance tasks proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Sprint Reviews with Instant Exportable Reports

Audit-ready logs provide transparent time tracking for retrospectives.

ClickUp Reports

Attribute Effort to Stories and Epics Precisely

Tag hours by Agile artifacts to visualize effort distribution.

ClickUp Reminders

Minimize Admin by Automating Time Tracking Tasks

ClickUp’s AI handles reminders and summaries, letting you focus on delivery.

Start Tracking Sprint Time with Precision and Ease

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Ideal Users

Who Thrives with Agile-Focused Time Tracking Software

Teams that drive iterative development and need precise time insights

If You’re a Scrum Master

  • Stop manually chasing time logs. Automated reminders sync with sprint deadlines
  • Quickly identify who hasn’t logged hours without interrupting stand-ups
  • Approve time entries efficiently. Lock data to preserve sprint integrity
  • Enter every sprint review confident in your velocity data

If You’re a Product Owner

  • Monitor team capacity and sprint progress at a glance
  • Adjust story assignments seamlessly from integrated workload views
  • Eliminate manual follow-ups. ClickUp Brain automates reminders
  • Approve logged hours swiftly to keep planning cycles on track
ClickUp Brain Features

Simplify Time Tracking with AI-Driven Automation

Eliminate manual effort. Let AI power your Agile time management.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Timesheet Chasing

Set sprint deadlines once; Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Access Instant Time Data Insights

Ask Brain who hasn’t logged hours or view effort spent per story instantly.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Sprint Reviews Prepared

Receive AI-generated summaries of tracked time and workload progress.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Informal Work Automatically

Meetings and impromptu discussions are logged and linked to relevant tasks.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Workflows Around Time Data

Brain triggers alerts for overtime and assigns follow-ups autonomously.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Time Tracking Issues Early

AI spots missing entries and anomalies before they impact sprint delivery.

Common Questions

FAQs on Agile Time Tracking

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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