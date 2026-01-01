Time Tracking Tailored for Aged Care Professionals

Effortless Time Tracking Designed for Aged Care Workers

Record shifts, approve timesheets, and monitor care hours with precision — all powered by ClickUp Brain’s intelligent automation.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Industry Challenges

Why Aged Care Workers Need Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Managing care hours manually leads to costly inefficiencies and compliance risks. Without dedicated time tracking software, aged care providers face:

  • Late or missing timesheets disrupting payroll cycles
  • Human errors in manual entries causing inaccurate pay
  • Hidden staff overload increasing turnover risk
  • Lack of audit trails putting compliance in jeopardy
  • Supervisors spending excessive time chasing submissions
  • Disconnected time data from patient care tasks
  • Difficulty verifying hours for casual and agency workers
  • Unreliable labour cost reporting impacting budgeting decisions
Outdated Systems vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Doesn’t Meet Aged Care Needs

Fragmented processes and poor visibility slow down care delivery and administration.

Traditional Approaches

  • Paper timesheets or spreadsheets prone to errors and delays
  • Lack of real-time insight into staff hours and availability
  • Manual approvals with no clear audit trail
  • Time data disconnected from care schedules and tasks
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions rather than data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to access

ClickUp Time Tracking for Aged Care

  • Unified platform for submitting and locking timesheets securely
  • Live visibility into shift hours and staff capacity
  • Automated approvals with reminders and full audit trails
  • Time entries linked directly to care activities and schedules
  • Workload dashboards for proactive staff management
  • Exportable, compliance-ready records anytime
Empowering Care Teams

Unlock the Full Potential of Time Tracking in Aged Care

Avoid delays, errors, and burnout with a system built for your unique environment.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Shift Is Captured Before Payroll

Automated reminders from ClickUp ensure timesheets are submitted on time, every time.

ClickUp Timesheet

Guarantee Accurate, Verified Time Data for Payroll

Approve and lock entries with audit trails so payroll is error-free and compliant.

ClickUp Views

Identify Care Worker Overload Early

Use Workload views to spot when staff are nearing capacity and redistribute tasks proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Be Audit-Ready with Complete Records

Export detailed logs anytime for compliance checks and regulatory audits.

ClickUp Reports

Track Labour Costs by Care Activity

Tag hours by client or care type to understand where resources are spent.

ClickUp Reminders

Minimize Admin Time on Time Tracking

Automate reminders, approvals, and reporting so your team focuses on care, not paperwork.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Ideal Users

Which Aged Care Teams Gain the Most From Dedicated Time Tracking?

Teams where accurate shift data drives quality care and compliance.

If You're a Care Home Manager

  • Eliminate timesheet chasing. Automated reminders keep submissions on track
  • Instantly see missing timesheets without manual follow-up
  • Approve shifts with a single click. Entries lock immediately for payroll accuracy
  • Enter every pay period confident in clean, verified data

If You're a Roster Coordinator

  • Monitor staff workloads proactively to prevent burnout
  • Adjust shifts directly in the Workload view without extra tools
  • Forget reminder emails. ClickUp Brain manages follow-ups
  • Approve hours quickly so you can focus on scheduling and care quality
ClickUp Brain Features

How AI Transforms Time Tracking for Aged Care

Eliminate manual work with intelligent automation and insights.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget Manual Timesheet Reminders

Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic nudges and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Instant Answers to Time Tracking Questions

Ask, “Who hasn’t logged hours?” or “Where was time spent?” and get immediate responses.

#ClickUpBrain

Walk Into Reviews Fully Prepared

Receive AI-generated summaries of shift hours, workload, and care progress.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Overlooked Work

Meetings and care discussions are logged and linked to relevant tasks without effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Run Workflows on Autopilot

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Issues Before They Become Problems

Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early to protect payroll accuracy.

Common Questions

FAQs About Time Tracking for Aged Care Workers

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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