Tracking hours without a dedicated system muddies project profitability and client billing. Here’s what advertisers face without specialized time tracking:
Automated reminders ensure all team members submit timesheets before client billing deadlines.
Lock timesheets after approval with audit trails to provide clients with trustworthy reports.
Workload views reveal real-time capacity, helping you balance tasks across your creative team.
Instantly export detailed, tamper-proof time records for any compliance or client review.
Tag hours precisely to projects, enabling accurate budgeting and profitability analysis.
Automated alerts and reporting reduce administrative overhead, letting your team focus on creativity.
Teams where precise time data drives billing accuracy and workload management
No tedious follow-ups or data crunching. ClickUp Brain automates it all.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic reminders and flags outstanding entries.
Ask questions like “Who’s missing submissions?” or “How are hours allocated?” for immediate answers.
Brain compiles automatic summaries of timesheets, workloads, and campaign progress.
Meetings and informal discussions are logged and linked to the appropriate projects.
Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.
Brain spots missing entries and unusual patterns before they impact billing or delivery.