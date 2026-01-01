Time Tracking Software Tailored for Advertisers

Time Tracking Designed to Power Advertising Teams

Capture every billable minute, streamline campaign tracking, and let ClickUp Brain’s AI manage your timesheet follow-ups effortlessly.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Advertisers Need Precision Time Tracking Software

Tracking hours without a dedicated system muddies project profitability and client billing. Here’s what advertisers face without specialized time tracking:

  • Campaign hours logged late or inaccurately — jeopardizing client invoicing and revenue
  • Manual time entries lead to costly mistakes — misbilled hours reduce profitability
  • Limited visibility into team workloads — creative burnout goes unnoticed
  • Compliance and client audits become overwhelming — no clear record of time spent
  • Managers waste hours chasing timesheets — distracting from strategic work
  • Disconnected time data from campaigns and assets — insights are impossible to generate
  • Freelancer and agency partner hours are tough to verify — billing conflicts arise
  • Inaccurate labor cost reporting — impairs budgeting and resource allocation
Outdated vs ClickUp

Why Traditional Time Tracking Doesn’t Serve Advertisers Well

Fragmented tools and manual processes stunt productivity and clarity.

Conventional Solutions

  • Tracking hours via emails or spreadsheets, manually aggregated
  • No real-time insight into time submission status
  • Approvals handled through disjointed emails without traceability
  • Time disconnected from advertising projects and deliverables
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions rather than data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and cumbersome to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking for Advertising

  • Timesheets submitted and secured in a unified platform
  • Instant visibility into team hours and project allocation
  • Built-in approval workflows with automated reminders and audit logs
  • Time entries linked directly to campaigns and creative tasks
  • Workload dashboard reflecting actual versus planned capacity
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof records available anytime
Advertising Use Cases

Unlock What Effective Time Tracking Unlocks for Advertisers

Inflexible tools, delayed data, and scattered insights hold campaigns back.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Campaign Minute Is Accounted For

Automated reminders ensure all team members submit timesheets before client billing deadlines.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Time Data for Client Invoices

Lock timesheets after approval with audit trails to provide clients with trustworthy reports.

ClickUp Views

Identify Team Overload Before Creative Fatigue Sets In

Workload views reveal real-time capacity, helping you balance tasks across your creative team.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Walk Into Client Audits with Confidence

Instantly export detailed, tamper-proof time records for any compliance or client review.

ClickUp Reports

Break Down Labor Costs by Campaign and Client

Tag hours precisely to projects, enabling accurate budgeting and profitability analysis.

ClickUp Reminders

Save Time Managing Time Tracking

Automated alerts and reporting reduce administrative overhead, letting your team focus on creativity.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Who It’s For

Which Advertising Teams Gain the Most from Dedicated Time Tracking

Teams where precise time data drives billing accuracy and workload management

If You're a Project Manager in Advertising

  • Stop chasing incomplete timesheets. Automated reminders keep submissions on track
  • Monitor who hasn’t logged hours without tedious follow-ups
  • Approve timesheets with a single click. Ensure data integrity with locked entries
  • Enter every client invoice cycle armed with verified, up-to-date time data

If You're a Creative Team Lead

  • Spot capacity issues before burnout threatens your team’s output
  • Reassign tasks dynamically from the Workload dashboard—no email chains required
  • Forget timesheet reminder emails. Let ClickUp Brain handle follow-ups
  • Approve your team's time entries swiftly so you can focus on campaign strategy
AI-Driven Efficiency for Advertisers

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Hassles

No tedious follow-ups or data crunching. ClickUp Brain automates it all.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Chasing Missing Timesheets

Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic reminders and flags outstanding entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Receive Instant Insights on Time Data

Ask questions like “Who’s missing submissions?” or “How are hours allocated?” for immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive Prepared for Client Reviews

Brain compiles automatic summaries of timesheets, workloads, and campaign progress.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Overlooked Work

Meetings and informal discussions are logged and linked to the appropriate projects.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Workflow Automations Handle Time Management

Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Issues Early to Protect Campaign Margins

Brain spots missing entries and unusual patterns before they impact billing or delivery.

Frequently Asked Questions

Answers to Advertisers' Time Tracking Questions

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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