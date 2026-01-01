Traditional time tracking often overlooks ADHD-specific hurdles. Without tailored tools, adults with ADHD face:
ClickUp Brain sends gentle, timely nudges to help you capture work as it happens.
Automated entries and approvals mean less manual input and fewer mistakes.
Visual workload dashboards highlight your capacity and energy levels in real time.
Brain Max creates digestible summaries connecting time use to your goals.
Log time from desktop, mobile, or browser with instant sync.
AI-powered workflows handle reminders, follow-ups, and task prioritization to keep you on track.
Set your deadlines once and Brain automatically nudges you and flags missing entries.
Ask Brain who hasn’t logged time or where your hours went—responses come instantly.
Brain compiles automatic reports on your focus, workload, and progress.
Brain logs and links conversations and meetings to your tracked tasks automatically.
AI flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and builds reports without you lifting a finger.
Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns before they affect your records.