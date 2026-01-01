Standard time tracking overlooks ADHD-specific hurdles, leading to frustration and lost productivity. Without ADHD-focused tools, users face:
ClickUp Brain sends timely, personalized reminders so your productive moments are always captured.
Automatic time logging and approvals reduce the mental load of tracking every minute.
Visual workload insights help you balance tasks and prevent burnout.
ClickUp Brain compiles your time and progress so you’re ready without extra effort.
Tag hours to projects or goals, helping you see where your focus creates impact.
Automated reminders and insights mean your time tracking runs in the background.
ClickUp Brain automates your tracking so you can focus on what matters.
Set deadlines once. Brain sends intelligent reminders based on your habits.
Ask Brain who hasn’t logged time or where your effort went—get quick answers.
Automated summaries of your time and progress save you prep time.
Meetings and brainstorming sessions are logged and linked to tasks seamlessly.
Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports autonomously.
Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns before they cause issues.