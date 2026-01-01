Without specialized time tracking tailored to addiction counseling, professionals encounter ongoing obstacles:
Fragmented processes and manual tasks slow down your critical work.
Automated reminders guarantee timesheets are completed before billing cycles start.
Lock entries after approval with audit trails to prevent unauthorized changes.
Use workload views to balance counselor hours and maintain sustainable caseloads.
Export comprehensive records instantly to meet regulatory and insurance requirements.
Generate detailed reports linking hours to specific cases and therapy methods.
Automate follow-ups and summaries so you focus on client recovery, not paperwork.
No delays, no guesswork, just automated accuracy powered by Brain.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends timely reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain who hasn’t submitted or where hours were spent and get immediate answers.
Receive automatic summaries of time, workload, and client progress whenever needed.
Meetings and therapy sessions are logged and linked to client records without extra effort.
Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports without manual input.
Brain identifies missing entries or unusual patterns early to keep operations smooth.