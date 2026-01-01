Time Tracking Software Tailored for Accountants

Precision Time Tracking Made for Accounting Professionals

Log billable hours, streamline client billing, manage approvals, and let ClickUp Brain's AI automate your time tracking workflows effortlessly.
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Accounting Challenges

Why Accountants Require Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Relying on generic time tracking can jeopardize billing accuracy and compliance. Accountants face unique hurdles without dedicated tools:

  • Inaccurate billing due to missed or misallocated hours — profits slip through the cracks
  • Manual timesheet management introduces costly errors — reconciliation becomes a headache
  • Difficulty tracking multiple client projects simultaneously — leads to confusion and delays
  • Compliance risks with audit trails and regulatory reporting — jeopardizing client trust
  • Managers spend valuable time chasing incomplete submissions — diverting focus from strategic tasks
  • Time data disconnected from accounting workflows — reduces operational efficiency
  • Verifying contractor or outsourced hours is cumbersome — billing disputes escalate
  • Limited visibility into labor costs — impacts budgeting and client pricing decisions
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Misses the Mark for Accountants

Fragmented data, manual processes, and lack of integration slow your accounting practice down.

Traditional Time Tracking Challenges

  • Paper timesheets or spreadsheets prone to errors and loss
  • No real-time insight into submitted hours or project statuses
  • Approval workflows managed via email, lacking transparency and audit trails
  • Time entries isolated from accounting tasks and billing systems
  • Capacity planning often guesswork, risking overwork or missed deadlines
  • Compliance reporting incomplete and difficult to generate

ClickUp Time Tracking Advantage

  • Centralized timesheet submissions with automatic locking
  • Instant visibility into team hours and project progress
  • Streamlined approvals with built-in audit trails and reminders
  • Seamless connection between time, tasks, and client billing
  • Workload views to monitor and balance team capacity
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof records for compliance and audits
Accounting Benefits

Unlock the Potential of Time Tracking for Accounting Teams

Outdated systems and disconnected data slow down billing cycles and reduce profitability.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Billable Minute Is Captured Accurately

Automated reminders keep timesheets on track so no client hours go unrecorded.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Timesheets Ready for Client Billing

Approval workflows lock entries and maintain audit trails to guarantee billing accuracy.

ClickUp Views

Detect Team Overload Before Deadlines Slip

Workload visualization helps you redistribute tasks to meet client commitments.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Confidence

Detailed logs and exportable records simplify regulatory and client audit processes.

ClickUp Reports

Break Down Labor Costs by Client and Project

Tag time entries for precise reporting and informed pricing decisions.

ClickUp Reminders

Cut Time Spent on Manual Time Tracking Management

AI-powered reminders and summaries make tracking effortless and accurate.

Start Tracking Time with Precision and Ease

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most from Dedicated Time Tracking in Accounting

Accounting professionals and teams who demand precise, efficient time management

If You're a Lead Accountant

  • Eliminate manual follow-ups. Automated alerts keep timesheets on schedule
  • Quickly identify missing entries without endless email threads
  • Approve time entries in one click. Lock hours to prevent post-approval edits
  • Confidently close billing cycles with verified, client-ready time data

If You're a Finance Manager

  • Monitor team workloads to prevent burnout and missed deadlines
  • Reallocate tasks directly within the platform to maintain balance
  • Forget chasing timesheets. ClickUp's AI manages reminders automatically
  • Approve your team's hours swiftly, freeing time for strategic planning
ClickUp Brain Enhancements

Simplify Time Tracking with AI-Driven Automation

Eliminate manual tasks—ClickUp Brain manages your time tracking with intelligence.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Manual Timesheet Chasing

Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Receive Instant Time Tracking Insights

Ask natural language questions like “Who hasn’t submitted this week?” and get answers immediately.

#ClickUpBrain

Walk into Client Reviews Fully Prepared

AI-generated summaries of tracked time and workload keep you informed.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture All Billable Work

Meetings, calls, and discussions are logged and linked to the right projects without extra effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Workflows and Alerts on Autopilot

Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and compiles reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Before They Impact Billing

Brain detects missing or unusual time entries early to keep billing accurate and timely.

Key Questions Answered

FAQs on Time Tracking for Accountants

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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