Time Tracking Software for Account Managers

Precision Time Tracking Tailored for Account Managers

Monitor client hours, streamline billing, and leverage ClickUp Brain's AI to automate follow-ups and keep projects on track.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Common Obstacles

The Time Management Challenges Facing Account Managers

Without dedicated time tracking, Account Managers face pitfalls that impact client satisfaction and profitability:

  • Inaccurate client billing — hours logged inconsistently lead to revenue loss
  • Overlapping project timelines — without clear tracking, deadlines slip unnoticed
  • Lack of visibility into team effort — hard to allocate resources efficiently
  • Manual data entry errors — spreadsheets and emails cause costly mistakes
  • Delayed reporting — insights arrive too late to act
  • Difficulty in proving ROI to clients — time data scattered and incomplete
  • Burnout risk from unmanaged workloads — high-demand clients overload teams
  • Complex approval processes slow invoicing — manual sign-offs create bottlenecks
Account Manager Insights

Why Conventional Time Tracking Doesn’t Meet Account Management Needs

Traditional tools fall short when precision, flexibility, and client communication are critical.

Traditional Time Tracking

  • Manual timesheets often submitted late or forgotten
  • No integration with client projects or deliverables
  • Approval cycles handled through fragmented emails
  • Limited visibility into team capacity and client allocation
  • Reporting disconnected from billing and project management
  • Lack of audit trails complicates client disputes

ClickUp Time Tracking for Account Managers

  • Unified timesheet submission directly linked to client tasks
  • Real-time dashboards provide transparency into project hours
  • Automated approvals with reminders and full audit histories
  • Workload views aligned with client priorities and deadlines
  • Integrated reporting supports accurate billing and client updates
  • Secure, tamper-proof records for compliance and client trust
How You Benefit

Unlock Six Key Advantages with ClickUp Time Tracking for Account Managers

Shift from tedious tracking to strategic time management with these powerful features.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Client Minute Is Captured Without Fail

Automated reminders guarantee timesheets are submitted on schedule, reducing billing delays.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Accurate, Client-Approved Time Records

Lock entries post-approval and maintain audit trails to build client confidence.

ClickUp Views

Anticipate Workload Bottlenecks Before They Impact Clients

Visualize team capacity in real time to balance client demands proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Present Client Reports with Confidence and Clarity

Generate detailed, export-ready reports that map hours directly to client projects.

ClickUp Reports

Streamline Billing with Integrated Time and Task Data

Connect time entries to project milestones, ensuring invoicing accuracy.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Administrative Burden with AI-Driven Automation

Let ClickUp Brain handle reminders, summaries, and anomaly detection to free your focus.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Ideal Users

Who Benefits Most from Account Manager Time Tracking Software

Teams that thrive on precise client time data and streamlined project oversight.

For Account Managers Leading Client Relationships

  • Stop chasing missing timesheets. Automated reminders prompt timely submissions
  • Gain instant clarity on billable hours linked directly to clients
  • Approve timesheets swiftly. Locked entries prevent last-minute changes
  • Enter every billing cycle with verified, client-ready time data

For Project Coordinators Managing Delivery Teams

  • Monitor team bandwidth to prevent client service delays
  • Adjust workloads with a few clicks using intuitive Workload views
  • Eliminate reminder emails. ClickUp Brain automates follow-ups
  • Quickly approve hours and keep projects moving forward
AI-Powered Efficiency

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Hassles

No missed entries, no tedious reports, no guesswork. Brain takes care of it all.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Chasing Late Timesheets

Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing submissions automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Insights on Client Time Allocation

Ask natural-language questions like “Which clients are over budget?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Prepare for Client Reviews With Automated Summaries

Receive AI-generated progress and time reports exactly when you need them.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Meetings and Discussions

Brain records and assigns time to the correct client tasks without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Workflows Adjust in Real Time

Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports autonomously.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Issues Before They Affect Client Satisfaction

Brain identifies missing entries and unusual patterns early to prevent billing errors.

Frequently Asked Questions

All Your Questions About Account Manager Time Tracking Answered

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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