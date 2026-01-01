Without a centralized time tracking system, academics face numerous hurdles:
Automated reminders guarantee timely submission of all time entries related to projects.
Approval workflows lock time records, providing reliable data for funding agencies.
Workload views highlight overcommitment, allowing proactive redistribution of tasks.
Complete logs and exportable reports ensure all entries are audit-ready.
Tag hours by grants, research areas, and teaching for precise reporting.
Automations reduce manual follow-ups and streamline time tracking processes.
No chasing timesheets, no manual reporting. Brain makes time tracking effortless.
Set submission deadlines once; Brain handles reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask “Who hasn’t submitted their research hours?” or “How much time was spent on grant X?” and get immediate answers.
Receive AI-generated summaries of time allocation, workload, and project milestones.
Meetings, seminars, and discussions are logged and linked to relevant tasks without manual input.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports without your intervention.
Brain spots missing or irregular entries early, preventing compliance and payroll problems.