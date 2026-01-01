Without a centralized time tracking system, academic advisors face hurdles that hinder productivity and student support:
ClickUp automations remind advisors to submit timesheets ahead of deadlines, ensuring complete records.
Approvals and locked entries with audit trails guarantee accurate, compliant data.
Workload views reveal capacity versus actual advising hours in real time.
ClickUp archives every entry with export-ready logs to meet institutional compliance.
Tag hours by student groups or advising types to generate insightful reports.
Automated reminders and summary alerts let you focus on students, not paperwork.
Departments and roles that depend on precise advising time data
No more chasing, reporting, or data entry. Brain automates it all.
Set deadlines once, and Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask questions like “Who hasn’t submitted their advising hours?” and get immediate answers.
AI-generated summaries provide clear overviews of advising time and workload.
Meetings and student interactions are logged and linked to the right advising tasks.
Brain detects overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports with no manual effort.
Brain identifies missing entries and unusual patterns before they impact payroll or compliance.