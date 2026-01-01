Streamline client outreach, lead tracking, and order management in a unified, efficient system.
Attracting clients for your zine project often isn’t about creativity—it’s about managing outreach and orders effectively.
Common pitfalls include:
Many zine makers centralize their client workflow to connect leads, tasks, conversations, and deadlines seamlessly.
Handling multiple channels means juggling more details—but it doesn’t have to be overwhelming.
Create a repeatable system to transform inquiries into loyal customers.
Wearing many hats can make client acquisition unpredictable.
Track inquiries, sample reviews, and orders with clear assignment and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to track production and marketing schedules.
Automatically collect client inquiries and keep all feedback within your workflow.
Monitor sales progress, marketing impact, and upcoming deadlines in real time.