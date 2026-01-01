Centralize your leads, consultations, project management, and follow-ups in a streamlined workflow tailored for woodworking professionals.
Winning woodworking clients isn’t about craftsmanship alone. It often falters when lead tracking, client communication, and project scheduling are scattered across multiple systems.
Common pitfalls include:
Many woodworkers shift client management into one workspace where leads, tasks, and timelines stay connected and visible.
As woodworking demand grows, juggling multiple platforms increases complexity.
Implement a structured system that transforms inquiries into commissioned projects.
Juggling crafting, client communication, and marketing solo can make client growth unpredictable.
Track inquiries, consultations, quotes, and bookings with clear ownership and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to manage projects and marketing campaigns.
Automatically capture inquiries and keep all client feedback within the workflow.
Monitor booking progress, marketing effectiveness, and project timelines in real time.