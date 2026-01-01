Streamline lead capture, outreach, bookings, and follow-ups with a tailored workflow designed for window tinting professionals.
Winning window tinting clients isn’t about skill—it’s about managing marketing, inquiries, and scheduling without chaos.
Here’s where things often break down:
Many window tinting pros consolidate client acquisition in one workspace to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines connected.
As marketing channels grow, coordinating leads demands smarter tools.
A reliable system to turn inquiries into confirmed tinting jobs.
Juggling installations, client communication, and marketing solo can disrupt steady growth.
Monitor inquiries, estimates, and bookings with assigned owners and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage jobs and campaigns.
Collect inquiries automatically and keep feedback centralized.
Track booking rates, marketing success, and upcoming installations live.