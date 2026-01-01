Centralize your lead capture, customer outreach, scheduling, and follow-ups into a single, organized system tailored for window installers.
Getting window installation clients is less about skill and more about managing your marketing, outreach, and bookings efficiently.
Common pitfalls include:
Many window installers streamline client acquisition by consolidating leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines into one unified workspace.
Handling more leads means juggling more tools and tasks.
A reliable system to turn inquiries into confirmed installations.
Juggling sales, installations, and admin solo can make client growth unpredictable.
Monitor inquiries, estimates, and confirmed jobs with clear ownership and deadlines.
Generate professional proposals, follow-up emails, and social media content quickly using AI.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage client pipelines and job schedules.
Automatically collect inquiries and centralize feedback within your workflow.
Track booking rates, marketing ROI, and upcoming projects live.