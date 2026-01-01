Streamline lead tracking, scheduling, and follow-ups using a unified, efficient workflow.
Winning window cleaning clients isn’t about skill alone. It falters when lead generation, outreach, and booking are scattered across too many platforms.
Here’s where challenges arise:
Top window cleaning businesses consolidate client acquisition into one workspace to keep leads, tasks, and schedules connected.
Expanding marketing channels require smarter organization.
An organized process to convert inquiries into confirmed cleaning jobs.
Juggling cleaning, scheduling, and marketing alone can hinder steady client growth.
Track inquiries, estimates, and bookings with assigned owners and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to manage jobs and campaigns.
Capture inquiries automatically and maintain feedback within the workflow.
Track booking rates, marketing ROI, and upcoming jobs in real time.