Centralize lead sourcing, outreach, order processing, and follow-ups within a streamlined workflow designed for wholesale distribution.
Securing clients in wholesale distribution often falters not due to product quality, but because sales pipelines and communication are fragmented across multiple tools.
Key breakdowns occur when:
Many distributors improve client acquisition by consolidating leads, tasks, communication, and timelines into a unified workspace.
As sales channels multiply, coordination challenges increase.
Establish a systematic approach to convert inquiries into confirmed orders.
Handling sourcing, sales, and order fulfillment independently can hinder client growth.
Track client inquiries, quotations, and order confirmations with clear ownership and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to oversee sales and distribution schedules.
Automatically capture inquiries and maintain feedback within the workflow.
Track sales pipeline health, marketing impact, and delivery milestones in real time.