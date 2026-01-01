Streamline your lead generation, client consultations, bookings, and follow-ups through a single, organized workflow.
Securing clients in wedding planning isn’t about your expertise—it’s about how you manage your marketing, outreach, and booking workflows.
Here’s where traditional methods often break down:
Successful wedding planners centralize client acquisition in one platform, keeping leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines connected.
Expanding marketing channels means juggling more coordination without the right tools.
Build a clear system that transforms inquiries into confirmed bookings.
Juggling client meetings, vendor coordination, and marketing solo can disrupt steady growth.
Manage inquiries, consultations, proposals, and bookings with clear ownership and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to orchestrate events and marketing campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and maintain feedback within your workflow.
Track booking status, marketing ROI, and event schedules in real time.