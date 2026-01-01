New webinar moderators typically secure their first clients by building visibility and networking within their niche.

Effective steps include:

Sharing expertise on LinkedIn or industry forums

Offering free or discounted webinars to build a portfolio

Partnering with event organizers or digital marketing agencies

Logging every inquiry in ClickUp to ensure no leads slip through

Using ClickUp, each lead becomes a trackable task with contact info, source, and timely follow-ups, helping beginners convert interest into bookings.