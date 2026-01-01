Centralize lead tracking, outreach, bookings, and follow-ups in a streamlined system tailored for webinar professionals.
Securing clients for webinars isn’t about lacking expertise—it’s about fragmented marketing, outreach, and booking workflows.
Here’s where webinar client acquisition often breaks down:
Pro webinar hosts consolidate their client acquisition into one workspace to keep leads, tasks, and timelines connected.
More outreach channels mean more complexity to coordinate.
A proven framework to turn webinar inquiries into confirmed bookings.
Wearing many hats—content creation, marketing, client management—can stall growth.
Log inquiries, schedule consultations, and track bookings with clear assignment and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to manage webinars and campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and keep all feedback within your workflow.
Monitor booking rates, marketing effectiveness, and upcoming events in real time.