Streamline lead capture, outreach, scheduling, and follow-ups with a unified, efficient workflow.
Attracting clients for webinar design isn’t about lack of skill—it’s about fragmented marketing and disjointed booking processes.
Here’s where it often breaks down:
Many webinar designers centralize client acquisition into one platform to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines connected.
More channels to market mean more complexity to coordinate.
Establish a repeatable system that turns inquiries into confirmed projects.
Juggling design, client acquisition, and project management solo can stall growth.
Monitor inquiries, calls, proposals, and bookings with assigned owners and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage projects and marketing efforts.
Automatically gather inquiries and keep feedback centralized.
Analyze booking rates, campaign effectiveness, and upcoming deadlines in real time.