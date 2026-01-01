Centralize your lead generation, outreach, project proposals, and client follow-ups with a streamlined system.
Landing clients for web design often isn’t about skill—it’s about managing scattered leads and inconsistent outreach.
Here’s where most agencies struggle:
Many web design agencies move client acquisition into a centralized platform so leads, tasks, conversations, and deadlines stay synchronized.
Expanding marketing channels demand tighter coordination.
A repeatable system to turn leads into signed contracts and projects.
Handling design, client outreach, and project management solo can stall client growth.
Manage inquiries, discovery calls, and proposals with clear ownership and due dates.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to manage campaigns and projects.
Automatically collect inquiries and keep all feedback centralized.
Track client acquisition metrics, marketing results, and project timelines in real time.