New wardrobe stylists often find clients by showcasing their portfolio, networking, and taking on small projects to build credibility.

Effective steps include:

Regularly sharing styled looks on social media

Offering free or discounted sessions to friends or influencers

Partnering with photographers, makeup artists, or boutiques

Logging every inquiry to ensure follow-up

Using ClickUp, you can capture leads as tasks with contact info, inquiry source, and reminders to follow up—turning interest into bookings rather than lost messages.