Streamline your client outreach, bookings, and follow-ups with one organized, industry-tailored workflow.
Landing wardrobe stylist clients often isn’t about your style expertise—it’s about managing outreach and bookings effectively.
These challenges typically derail your efforts:
Many stylists centralize client acquisition in one platform to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines connected.
More platforms mean more complexity—but ClickUp simplifies coordination.
A step-by-step system to turn styling inquiries into booked sessions.
Managing styling, client outreach, and admin solo can disrupt consistent growth.
Track inquiries, consultations, and booked sessions with ownership and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage sessions and campaigns.
Automatically capture inquiries and centralize feedback inside your workflow.
Track booking progress, marketing effectiveness, and upcoming styling projects live.