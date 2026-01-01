New installers often start by tapping into local networks and offering discounted or sample installations to build a portfolio.

Effective steps include:

Showcasing completed jobs on social media and local listings

Asking satisfied customers for referrals

Partnering with interior designers or home improvement stores

Logging every inquiry in ClickUp to ensure no lead is missed

ClickUp helps new installers track leads, communication, and follow-ups to turn initial interest into booked jobs efficiently.