Centralize lead capture, scheduling, and follow-ups in one streamlined workflow tailored for wallpaper installers.
Landing wallpaper installation clients often isn’t about skill—it’s about managing inquiries and bookings effectively.
Here’s where installers typically struggle:
Many wallpaper installers improve client acquisition by consolidating leads, tasks, and communication into a single, organized workspace.
More client channels mean more complexity to manage.
A clear, repeatable system for turning inquiries into booked installations.
Managing every step—from client outreach to installation—alone can cause missed opportunities.
Coordinating between multiple installers, estimators, and marketers requires clear communication.
Monitor inquiries, estimates, and confirmations with assigned owners and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, and Timeline to oversee projects and campaigns.
Automatically gather inquiries and keep client feedback organized within tasks.
Track booking status, marketing success, and project timelines in real time.