Streamline voiceover client outreach, auditions, bookings, and follow-ups within a unified workflow.
Landing voiceover projects seldom fails due to talent. It often falters when audition tracking, client communication, and booking processes are scattered across platforms.
Issues that slow your growth:
Voiceover editors centralize client management in one place so auditions, tasks, communications, and timelines stay connected.
More platforms mean more complexity to manage.
A clear system for moving auditions from inquiry to booked gigs.
Juggling auditions, recordings, and client outreach solo often leads to inconsistent bookings.
Monitor auditions, negotiations, and bookings with clear ownership and timelines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to track auditions and campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and keep client feedback within your workflow.
Get real-time insights into bookings, outreach effectiveness, and upcoming projects.