Centralize your lead tracking, outreach, bookings, and follow-ups within a streamlined, organized workflow.
Landing voice localization projects seldom fails due to your skill. It falters when outreach, client management, and scheduling scatter across disjointed tools.
Here’s where it often breaks down:
Many voice localization artists centralize client acquisition workflows to keep leads, tasks, messages, and timelines connected.
More channels mean more complexity to manage.
A strategic process to transform inquiries into confirmed voiceover projects.
Juggling auditions, recording, editing, and marketing solo can disrupt client growth.
Track inquiries, auditions, contracts, and projects with clear ownership and timelines.
Switch effortlessly between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to oversee projects and campaigns.
Automatically gather inquiries and maintain all feedback within your workflow.
Monitor booking status, marketing effectiveness, and project timelines in real time.