Streamline your client acquisition, auditions, bookings, and follow-ups with one organized system crafted for voice actors.
Success in voice acting rarely hinges solely on talent. The real struggle lies in managing outreach, auditions, and bookings scattered across multiple platforms.
Common breakdowns include:
Many voice actors centralize client acquisition workflows to keep auditions, tasks, conversations, and deadlines connected.
Expanding platforms mean more complexity to coordinate.
Create a repeatable system that transforms auditions into booked roles.
Juggling auditions, recordings, and self-promotion solo can lead to inconsistent client flow.
Monitor inquiries, auditions, and bookings with clear assignment and deadlines.
Switch among List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage projects and campaigns.
Automatically collect audition inquiries and keep feedback centralized.
Track booking rates, marketing success, and upcoming sessions live.