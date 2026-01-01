Centralize your client outreach, project tracking, and follow-ups with a streamlined workflow designed for visual merchandisers.
Landing visual merchandising clients isn’t about your creative vision — it’s about managing outreach and bookings effectively.
Here’s where visual merchandisers often struggle:
Many visual merchandisers find success by consolidating client management into a unified workspace, keeping leads, tasks, and timelines seamlessly connected.
Expanding marketing channels demand smarter coordination.
Implement a reliable system to transform leads into confirmed projects.
Juggling design, sourcing, and client outreach solo can hinder consistent growth.
Track all inquiries, consultations, and bookings with assigned owners and deadlines.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage projects and campaigns.
Collect inquiries through Forms and keep feedback centralized within tasks.
Monitor project statuses, marketing effectiveness, and upcoming deadlines in real time.