Streamline prospecting, outreach, booking, and follow-ups within one organized pipeline.
Attracting videography clients often isn't about skill—it’s about managing marketing, outreach, and bookings efficiently.
Where things typically unravel:
Many videographers centralize client acquisition in one platform to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and deadlines connected.
Managing multiple marketing channels demands better coordination.
A clear system to transform inquiries into confirmed projects.
Juggling filming, editing, and marketing solo can make client growth unpredictable.
Bring scattered inquiries into a unified booking process.
Track inquiries, consultations, contracts, and shoots with clear ownership and deadlines.
Quickly generate captions, proposals, and outreach templates using AI assistance.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to oversee shoots and marketing campaigns.
Automatically capture inquiries and maintain feedback within the workflow.
Track booking status, marketing metrics, and project timelines in real time.